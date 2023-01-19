Karbonn Quattro L50 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Karbonn Quattro L50 Karbonn Quattro L50 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 8,390 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Quattro L50 from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Quattro L50 now with free delivery.