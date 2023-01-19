 Karbonn Quattro L50 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Karbonn Quattro L50

    Karbonn Quattro L50

    Karbonn Quattro L50 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 8,390 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Quattro L50 from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Quattro L50 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,390
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2600 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Karbonn Quattro L50 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 200 Hours(2G)
    • 2600 mAh
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 71 mm
    • Blue, Grey, Coffee
    • 136 grams
    • 141 mm
    • 9.0 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 68.68 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • Quattro L50
    • Karbonn
    • January 4, 2016 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6735
    • 2 GB
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Karbonn Quattro L50 FAQs

    What is the price of the Karbonn Quattro L50 in India?

    Karbonn Quattro L50 price in India at 8,200 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn Quattro L50?

    How many colors are available in Karbonn Quattro L50?

    How long does the Karbonn Quattro L50 last?

    What is the Karbonn Quattro L50 Battery Capacity?

    Is Karbonn Quattro L50 Waterproof?

    Karbonn Quattro L50