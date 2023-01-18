 Karbonn Titanium Moghul Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Karbonn Phones Karbonn Titanium Moghul

    Karbonn Titanium Moghul

    Karbonn Titanium Moghul is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 5,790 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Titanium Moghul from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Titanium Moghul now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27211/heroimage/karbonn-titanium-moghul-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27211/images/Design/karbonn-titanium-moghul-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27211/images/Design/karbonn-titanium-moghul-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27211/images/Design/karbonn-titanium-moghul-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27211/images/Design/karbonn-titanium-moghul-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,790
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    3.2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹5,790
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Karbonn Titanium Moghul Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2000 mAh
    • 3.2 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 3.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • No
    • Up to 3.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 150 Hours(3G) / Up to 150 Hours(2G)
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 150 Hours(3G) / Up to 150 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • No
    • Burst mode
    • 3.2 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 156 grams
    • 71.5 mm
    • 146.1 mm
    • Blue, Champagne
    • 7.9 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 65.82 %
    • 220 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    General
    • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    • No
    • December 14, 2015 (Official)
    • Karbonn
    • Titanium Moghul
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.0
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • LPDDR2
    • LPDDR2
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6592
    • Mali-450 MP4
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Karbonn Titanium Moghul FAQs

    What is the price of the Karbonn Titanium Moghul in India?

    Karbonn Titanium Moghul price in India at 8,700 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (3.2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn Titanium Moghul?

    How many colors are available in Karbonn Titanium Moghul?

    How long does the Karbonn Titanium Moghul last?

    What is the Karbonn Titanium Moghul Battery Capacity?

    Is Karbonn Titanium Moghul Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Karbonn Titanium Moghul