Karbonn Titanium Octane - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

Karbonn Titanium Octane

Karbonn Titanium Octane is a Android v4.4 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 14,490 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek MT6592 Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Titanium Octane from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Titanium Octane now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 28 November 2023
KarbonnTitaniumOctane_Display_5.0inches(12.7cm)
KarbonnTitaniumOctane_FrontCamera_5MP
1/2 KarbonnTitaniumOctane_Display_5.0inches(12.7cm)
View all Images 2/2 KarbonnTitaniumOctane_FrontCamera_5MP"
Key Specs
₹14,490
16 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
MediaTek MT6592
13 MP
5 MP
2000 mAh
Android v4.4 (KitKat)
1 GB
Karbonn Titanium Octane Price in India

The starting price for the Karbonn Titanium Octane in India is Rs. 14,490.  This is the Karbonn Titanium Octane base model with 1 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Karbonn Titanium Octane in India is Rs. 14,490.  This is the Karbonn Titanium Octane base model with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White.

Karbonn Titanium Octane

(1 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black, White
Karbonn Titanium Octane Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5 MP
  • 2000 mAh
  • MediaTek MT6592
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 13 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • 2000 mAh
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Face detection
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Yes
Design
  • 71.2 mm
  • Black, White
  • 145.7 mm
  • 7.9 mm
Display
  • 66.39 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 294 ppi
General
  • Karbonn
  • Android v4.4 (KitKat)
  • April 28, 2014 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Micro
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • microUSB 2.0
Performance
  • Mali-450 MP4
  • Octa core, 1.7 GHz
  • MediaTek MT6592
  • 1 GB
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 16 GB
Karbonn Titanium Octane FAQs

What is the price of the Karbonn Titanium Octane in India? Icon Icon

Karbonn Titanium Octane price in India at 7,190 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn Titanium Octane? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Karbonn Titanium Octane? Icon Icon

What is the Karbonn Titanium Octane Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Karbonn Titanium Octane Waterproof? Icon Icon

    Icon
    Karbonn Titanium Octane