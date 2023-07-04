Karbonn Titanium Octane Plus Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

What is the price of the Karbonn Titanium Octane Plus in India?
Karbonn Titanium Octane Plus price in India at 12,494 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
