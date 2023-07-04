 Karbonn Titanium Octane Plus Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Karbonn Titanium Octane Plus

Karbonn Titanium Octane Plus is a Android v4.4 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 31,990 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Titanium Octane Plus from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Titanium Octane Plus now with free delivery.
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹31,990
16 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7
16 MP
8 MP
2000 mAh
Android v4.4 (KitKat)
2 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Karbonn Titanium Octane Plus Full Specifications

Battery
  • 2000 mAh
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 8 MP, Primary Camera
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
Design
  • 72.6 mm
  • 147.3 mm
  • 7.6 mm
  • Black, White
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 64.4 %
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 441 ppi
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
General
  • Android v4.4 (KitKat)
  • Karbonn
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Titanium Octane Plus
  • April 28, 2014 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v4.0
Performance
  • 2 GB
  • Mali-450 MP4
  • Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7
  • 32 bit
  • MediaTek MT6592
Smart TV Features
  • 16 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 16 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Karbonn Titanium Octane Plus FAQs

What is the price of the Karbonn Titanium Octane Plus in India?

Karbonn Titanium Octane Plus price in India at 12,494 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn Titanium Octane Plus?

How many colors are available in Karbonn Titanium Octane Plus?

What is the Karbonn Titanium Octane Plus Battery Capacity?

Is Karbonn Titanium Octane Plus Waterproof?

    Karbonn Titanium Octane Plus