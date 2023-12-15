9 best laptops under 80000: Asus, Lenovo to Dell, check out these top performers now

While purchasing a laptop, one needs to consider various factors about the device and personal requirements thoroughly. While there are a number of feature-filled laptops present in the market, picking the right one that matches all your needs, including your budget is tricky. However, to invest in the right device, you must first understand the technical jargon about the laptop before making a purchase. Shopping in a mindless manner or going on the basis of a brand's reputation, is not the ideal strategy to adopt for a successful purchase decision. First, consider why you need a laptop? Is it for official purposes, which require a heavy application, or simply for web browsing, for college assignments, school, gaming or something similar? Therefore, list your requirements along with your set budget and then start your research.

To make your research easy, we have curated a list of feature-filled laptops that will help you narrow down your choices and requirements. Check out the list of the 9 best laptops under 80000 such as Asus Vivobook Pro 15, Acer Nitro V, Dell G15, Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, and more. Before, getting into the list, check out the below tips for buying a laptop.

Tips for buying a laptop

Analyze if you want a Windows, macOS, or Chrome laptop. The choice will be based on your requirements. Therefore, make your choice wisely.

Considering the size of the laptop, there are various sizes available from 11 inches to 18 inches. The standard size would be between 15 to 16 inches.

Check if you require only a keyboard or if you also require a touch-screen display.

Check the specifications thoroughly such as processor, graphic card, battery, etc.

The most important thing to consider is the storage and RAM. Choose the device storage based on your requirements.

Best laptops under 80000

Asus Vivobook Pro 15:

If you are looking for a laptop that has an impressive display, power processor, and is lightweight, then this could be a perfect choice for you. Be it for official purposes, college assignments, or gaming, this one can carry out all your tasks. Let's get into the details and check what this device has in store for users. The Asus Vivobook Pro 15 features a 15-inch NanoEdge FHD OLED1 display with up to 60Hz refresh rate and 600nits HDR peak brightness. The display provides an 84 percent screen-to-body ratio which is impressive.

For performance, the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. In terms of storage, the laptop offers 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD storage capacity. It features dual 86-blade fans, and two heat pipes to make the device cool and run fast without any lag or hindrance. It also features a fingerprint scanner, 1080p FHD camera and a physical webcam shield. For amazing sound quality, the laptop features Dolby Atoms, a smart amp with 3.5x louder volume, and more. For longer performance, the Asus laptop features ‎50 Watt hour battery which claims to offer 6 hours of performance.

Display : 15-inch

: 15-inch Processor : AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Battery: ‎50 Watt hour

‎50 Watt hour Storage: 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage

Acer Nitro V: Acer laptops have been long considered to be a great option for official and gaming purposes. The Nitro-series is one of them which comes at a reasonable price. The Acer Nitro V is one of the best laptops under 80000. The Acer Nitro V features a 15.6-inch FHD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The display also offers ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD for an amazing viewing experience.

In terms of performance and multitasking, the Acter Nitro V is powered by 8 cores, Intel Core i5-13420H processor with a max turbo speed of up to 4.60 GHz. For storage, the laptop features 8 GB of DDR5 system memory with an upgradable RAM of up to 32 GB along with 512 GB of internal storage. In terms of graphics, it features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050. In terms of lasting performance, the Acer Nitro V features a 57 Wh Lithium Ion battery. The laptop runs on the latest Windows 11 version.

Display: 15.6-inch

15.6-inch Processor : Intel Core i5-13420H processor

: Intel Core i5-13420H processor Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Battery: ‎57 Watt hour

‎57 Watt hour Storage: 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: If you are a professional gamer and looking for a laptop upgrade then the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 could be the right choice for you. The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 250nits peak brightness. The massive display and HD screen will give you a great viewing and gaming experience. For multitasking and performance, it is powered by a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

In terms of storage, it offers 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD storage capacity which gives you enough storage to carry heavy applications and graphic intensive games. The laptop has pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity, MS Office Home and Student 2021, and Xbox GamePass Ultimate with a 3-month subscription. For sound quality, it features HD Stereo Speakers, Nahimic Audio with Surround Sound, a Sound Tracker, Night Mode, Sound Sharing and Content Profiles.

Display : 15.6-inch

: 15.6-inch Processor : 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H

: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Battery : 60 Watt hour

: 60 Watt hour Storage: 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage

Asus Vivobook S15: If you are looking for best laptops under 80000, then this could be the one for you. The laptop offers various unique features for work and personal use. The Asus Vivobook S15 features a 15.6-inch FHD OLED display with up to 600nits peak brightness. It features a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and a Screen-to-body ratio of 84 percent. For powerful performance and effective multitasking, the laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel EVO Core i5-12500H processor with a base speed of 2.5 GHz and a maximum speed of 4.5 GHz.

Now, in terms of graphics, it is powered by Intel Iris Xe Graphics to make your viewing and gaming enhanced. The laptop also features pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity, pre-installed Office Home and Student 2021, and a 1-Year McAfee Anti-Virus subscription. For storage, it offers up to 16GB (8GB onboard + 8GB SO-DIMM) DDR4 3200MHz RAM along with 512GB internal memory to store all kinds of heavy apps and games without any worry.

Display : 15.6-inch

: 15.6-inch Processor : 12th Gen Intel EVO Core i5-12500H

: 12th Gen Intel EVO Core i5-12500H Graphics : Intel Iris Xe Graphics

: Intel Iris Xe Graphics Battery : 70 Watt hour

: 70 Watt hour Storage: 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage

ASUS TUF Gaming F15: It is considered as one of the best laptops under 80000 for gaming. The laptop manages to play over 100 high-quality PC games, plus new and upcoming blockbusters on day one like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Age of Empires IV with your new FX506HC-HN119W and one month of Game Pass-including EA Play. The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 features a 15.6-inch FHD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and offers 250nits peak brightness.

For performance, the laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H Processor with a base speed of 2.7 GHz and a maximum of 4.5 GHz. In terms of graphics, it features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 which ensures an immersive viewing experience. In terms of storage, it offers 16GB SO-DIMM DDR4 3200MHz RAM with a 512GB internal storage capacity. Additionally, it features pre-installed Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity, pre-installed Office Home and Student with Lifetime Validity.

Display : 15.6-inch

: 15.6-inch Processor : 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H

: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Battery : ‎90 Watt Hours

: ‎90 Watt Hours Storage: 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage

HP ENVY: It's a 2-in-1 Laptop which can work as a tablet as well as a laptop so you could carry out different kinds of tasks in one device. The HP ENVY is one of the best feature-filled laptops that could be the right choice for you. The HP ENVY features a 13.3-inch WUXGA touchscreen display with 360 degree screen rotation. This laptop also focuses on sustainability which features recycled plastics, EPEAT Silver registration, and energy star certification.

For performance, the laptop features a 10-core 12th Gen Intel Core EVO i5-1230U processor which offers creators the processing power needed for intricate tasks and seamless workflows. For storage, the laptop offers 16GB LPDDR4 RAM and 512GB internal storage to store various heavy apps and games. For graphics, the HP ENVY features Intel Iris Xe graphics ensuring a dynamic edge that sets your work apart. For lasting performance, the laptop features a 66Wh battery, providing up to 17 hours and 30 mins of lasting power.

Display : 13.3-inch

: 13.3-inch Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core EVO i5-1230U

12th Gen Intel Core EVO i5-1230U Graphics : Intel Iris Xe graphics

: Intel Iris Xe graphics Battery : ‎66 Watt Hours

: ‎66 Watt Hours Storage: 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage

Dell G15: If you are someone who is looking for a laptop for gaming purposes then this could be the right fit for you as it has massive storage offerings and a powerful processor to elevate your gaming experience. The Dell G15 features a 15.6-inch FHD with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 250 nits peak brightness. To enhance your gaming experience, it is powered by a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. For multitasking and carrying out various tasks, the laptop features 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor.

Now, in terms of storage, the Dell G15 offers 16 GB RAM and 512GB internal storage to carry various graphic intensive games. For cooling purposes, it features dual air-intake, copper pipes, two fans with ultra-thin blades and four strategically placed vents. It also features pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity, MS Office Home and Student 2021 with lifetime validity, McAfee Multi Device Security with a 15-month subscription. For lasting performance, it features a 56 Wh Lithium-ion battery.

Display : 15.6-inch

: 15.6-inch Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H

12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Battery : ‎56 Watt Hours

: ‎56 Watt Hours Storage: 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5: It's an attractive 2-in-1 Laptop by Lenovo which turns becomes a tablet in a matter of seconds. A 2-in-1 Laptop brings many benefits to users as it gives them the freedom to use it as a laptop or a tablet at their convenience. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 features a 14-inch WUXGA display with up to 300 nits peak brightness to give a great viewing experience. The laptop rotates to 360 Degrees and has 4-sided Narrow Bezels, Backlit Keyboard, and a Fingerprint Reader.

For powerful performance, it is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor to make multitasking swift and easy. In terms of graphics, it features an Intel Iris Xe Graphics card to make the gaming experience more immersive. It comes with a Pre-Loaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity, MS Office Home and Student 2021, and Xbox GamePass Ultimate with a subscription of 3 months. For a lasting experience, the laptop features a 52.5Wh Battery which can last up to 7 Hours.

Display: 14-inch

14-inch Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U

12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics Battery: ‎52.5 Watt Hours

‎52.5 Watt Hours Storage: 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage

Lenovo Yoga Slim 6:

If you are someone who is looking for a sleek and slim laptop then this could be the one for you as it only weighs 1.35 kilograms. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 features a 14-inch WUXGA OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 400nits peak brightness. For performance, the Lenovo laptop features a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1340P Processor paired with 16 GB LPDDR5-4800MHz RAM and 512 GB SSD storage.

It also features Windows 11 Home Single Language 64, 1080P FHD RGB + IR with Privacy Shutter, ClickPad, Backlit keyboard, and much more to provide users with everything they need in a single device. For graphics, the laptop is powered by an Intel Iris Xe Graphics card for an immersive viewing experience. Lastly, for long hours of performance, it is backed by a 4 Cell Li-Polymer battery.

Display: 14-inch

14-inch Processor: 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1340P

13th-generation Intel Core i5-1340P Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics Battery: ‎60 Watt Hours

‎60 Watt Hours Storage: 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage

These were some of the best laptops under 80000 that may come to your liking. Did you find any that met your expectations? Before doing anything, you must make sure that you pick the best one that will serve your requirements for years.