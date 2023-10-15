Amazon Sale 2023: Dell, HP to ASUS, get huge discounts on laptops; check these 5 deals now

Amazon sale 2023: During the ongoing festive season in India, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is in full swing, offering an array of exciting deals on a wide range of products. If you were planning to buy an i5 or i7 laptop, then you can get amazing discounts on Amazon. Take a look at these 5 laptops and shop according to your needs:

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Core i7 13th Gen:

The Samsung Galaxy Book3, powered by the 13th Gen Core i7 processor, is a sleek and stylish laptop. It boasts 16GB of RAM and a generous 512GB SSD, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample storage. With Windows 11 and a lightweight design at 1.58 kg, it's a great choice for professionals on the go. What's even better is the 25 percent discount, bringing the price down to Rs.84,990 from the original price of Rs.112990. Additionally, SBI credit cardholders can enjoy an extra Rs.12000 instant discount on a minimum purchase of Rs. 39990.

MSI Modern 14 with Intel 12th Gen i7:

This laptop features an Intel 12th Gen i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD It offers impressive value for Rs.49990 during the Amazon sale, which is down from its original price of Rs.78990. It features a 36cm FHD display and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. SBI credit cardholders can get an additional 10 percent instant discount, making it even more affordable. Plus, there's an exchange offer of up to Rs.12100.

Dell 14 Laptop with Intel Core i5:

Dell has long been a trusted name in the laptop industry, and their 14-inch laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor is no exception. It is priced at Rs.43990, during the Amazon sale, marking a 36 percent discount from its original price of Rs.69211. With 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch FHD display, it offers solid performance. SBI credit cardholders can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.1250 for non-EMI transactions. Apart from this, there's an exchange offer of up to Rs.11100 is also available. This laptop also comes with Windows 11 and a 15-month McAfee subscription.

HP Laptop 15 with 12th Gen i5:

HP's Laptop 15 is equipped with a 12th Gen i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It offers excellent value at Rs.50990 marking a 22 percent discount from its original price of Rs.65447. It features a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and comes with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021. SBI credit cardholders can enjoy an additional Rs. 5000 discount on a minimum purchase of Rs.100000, along with an exchange offer of up to Rs.11100.

ASUS Vivobook 16 (2023) with Intel Core i9:

If you're looking for a high-end laptop, the ASUS Vivobook 16 with an Intel Core i9 13th Gen processor is a top contender. It is priced at Rs.84990, during the Amazon sale, marking a 27 percent discount from its original price of Rs.116990. With 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, a 16-inch FHD+ display, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, it's built for performance. SBI credit cardholders can enjoy an additional Rs.1000 discount on a minimum purchase of Rs.75000, and there's an exchange offer of up to Rs. 16100.

