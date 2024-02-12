Windows 12 to replace Windows 11? Microsoft plans major system upgrade but it may disappoint some

It's the time of the year when people start expecting major announcements for a new Windows operating system. While many were waiting for the announcement of Windows 12 or some kind of major AI features, Microsoft has announced it will introduce an OS upgrade in Windows 11 only. Quite disappointing, considering the excitement around artificial intelligence that Microsoft has created so far. The upcoming Windows update is coming with various new features from the taskbar to Copilot. The upcoming upgrade will focus on Microsoft's vision to improve AI features. Know what the Windows 11 24H2 version has in store for users.

About Windows 11 24H2

According to a Microsoft blog post, the company will introduce its major annual Windows update which will have various new features and fixes. The Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel will be getting access to Windows 11 24H2 which includes new features such as hearing aid support, microphone testing, Copilot, Taskbar and System Tray, Bluetooth, graphics, and many more. The new OS update will also support new AI features of recently launched devices with the latest chipsets from AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm.

Microsoft said, “Starting with Build 26-xx today, Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels will see the versioning updated under Settings > System > About (and winver) to version 24H2. This denotes that Windows 11, version 24H2 will be this year's annual feature update. As mentioned here, Windows 11 will have an annual feature update cadence that releases in the second half of the calendar year.”

The Windows 11 24H2 is expected to roll out in the second half of 2024, in September or October. This announcement from Microsoft may result in a delay with Windows 12 for which the users are actively waiting, however, we may expect an update soon from the company by the end of the year. Therefore, Microsoft may be saving the big Windows update for 2025 or maybe later even after groundbreaking AI announcements from leading chipset-makers in the market.

