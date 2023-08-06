HP introduces the new Dragonfly laptops at a starting price of Rs. 220,000

HP has introduced the HP Dragonfly G4 laptops. The new laptop weighs under 1 kg. The new Dragonfly laptops are powered by the 13th generation Intel Core processor 3, catering to the needs of mobile tech-forward leaders. The HP Dragonfly G4 prioritizes productivity, collaboration, security, and sustainability, setting a new standard for reliable and high-performance business laptops.

Features

The laptop captures wider shots with the 5MP camera's 88° field-of-view. You can maximize battery life with Intelligent Hibernate 14 and OLED Power Saving Mode 15 and enhance security with HP Auto Lock. You can also get a personalized PC experience with HP Context Aware benefit from HP Wolf Security, including HP Sure Start 17 for self-healing BIOS, and HP Sure Recover Gen4 18 for quick OS recovery without IT intervention or internet connectivity.

“The hybrid workstyle has become a reality in India. Recognizing the opportunities to fill the gaps, HP is fueling India's market growth and innovation for seamless operations anywhere, anytime through a range of hybrid work solutions. With the introduction of HP Dragonfly G4, we hope to empower the business leaders in establishing a seamless and productive hybrid work environment, through carefully designed experiences”, said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

Price and Availability

HP Dragonfly G4 is available at a starting price of Rs. 2,20,000 at HP online stores and select HP world stores.

Highlights

Lightweight and sustainable, the HP Dragonfly starts under 1kg with a 90% recycled magnesium enclosure, 50% recycled plastic keycaps from DVDs, and 5% ocean-bound plastic in speaker enclosures

Powered by the 13th generation Intel Core processor to tackle any demanding workload

World's first business notebook to support the simultaneous use of two cameras and the most advanced presence detection

Move freely and be seen on video calls with HP Auto Frame, as the laptop's camera dynamically follows movements

Experience enhanced conference calls with HP's AI-based Noise Reduction, which filters out background noise

Equipped with HP Dynamic Voice Leveling, the laptop automatically optimizes microphone gain for clear voice within a 3-meter range

Protected by HP Wolf Security ensuring a secure work experience from anywhere