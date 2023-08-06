Home Laptops PC News HP introduces the new Dragonfly laptops at a starting price of Rs. 220,000

HP introduces the new Dragonfly laptops at a starting price of Rs. 220,000

Want to have latest laptops with top features? Check the newly launched Dragonfly G4 laptops from HP.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 06 2023, 15:15 IST
HP announces BIG discounts on latest laptops for students; HP Victus 16, HP Omen 16, more
image caption
1/5 HP Omen Series (Omen 16, Omen Transcend 16, and Omen 17): The company is offering 10 percent cashback of up to Rs. 10000 and 15 percent cashback up to Rs. 15000 with leading banks. You can avail HyperX Solocast USB microphone worth Rs. 7527 at Rs. 999 when purchasing an Omen device. (Amazon)
HP Victus 16: You get 5 percent cashback up to Rs. 4,000 with leading banks on the purchase of new Victus laptops. While purchasing Victus laptops you can buy a HyperX Solocast USB microphone worth Rs. 7527 at Rs. 2,999. Additionally, HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs. 3000 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing a Victus.
2/5 HP Victus 16: You get 5 percent cashback up to Rs. 4,000 with leading banks on the purchase of new Victus laptops. While purchasing Victus laptops you can buy a HyperX Solocast USB microphone worth Rs. 7527 at Rs. 2,999. Additionally, HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs. 3000 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing a Victus. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 HP Envy x360 15: The newly launched Envy laptops come with enticing cashback offers. You can get 10 percent cashback up to  Rs. 10000 and 15 percent cashback up to Rs. 150000 with all major banks. You can also get the HyperX Solocast USB microphone worth Rs. 7527 at Rs. 1,999 when purchasing an Envy laptop. You can get benefits up to Rs. 6,000 through HP Switch.
image caption
4/5 HP Pavilion: On the purchase of new Pavilion laptops you get 5 percent cashback up to Rs. 4000 with leading banks. Additionally, HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs. 3000 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing a Pavilion. (Amazon )
image caption
5/5 HP 14/15: you can get up to 5 percent cashback from the leading banks. Alternatively, you can get a flat 1500 cashback with select NBFC partners.  (Amazon)
All you need to know about the new HP Dragonfly laptops.
View all Images
All you need to know about the new HP Dragonfly laptops. (HP)

HP has introduced the HP Dragonfly G4 laptops. The new laptop weighs under 1 kg. The new Dragonfly laptops are powered by the 13th generation Intel Core processor 3, catering to the needs of mobile tech-forward leaders. The HP Dragonfly G4 prioritizes productivity, collaboration, security, and sustainability, setting a new standard for reliable and high-performance business laptops.

Features

The laptop captures wider shots with the 5MP camera's 88° field-of-view. You can maximize battery life with Intelligent Hibernate 14 and OLED Power Saving Mode 15 and enhance security with HP Auto Lock. You can also get a personalized PC experience with HP Context Aware benefit from HP Wolf Security, including HP Sure Start 17 for self-healing BIOS, and HP Sure Recover Gen4 18 for quick OS recovery without IT intervention or internet connectivity.

“The hybrid workstyle has become a reality in India. Recognizing the opportunities to fill the gaps, HP is fueling India's market growth and innovation for seamless operations anywhere, anytime through a range of hybrid work solutions. With the introduction of HP Dragonfly G4, we hope to empower the business leaders in establishing a seamless and productive hybrid work environment, through carefully designed experiences”, said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Price and Availability

HP Dragonfly G4 is available at a starting price of Rs. 2,20,000 at HP online stores and select HP world stores.

Highlights

Lightweight and sustainable, the HP Dragonfly starts under 1kg with a 90% recycled magnesium enclosure, 50% recycled plastic keycaps from DVDs, and 5% ocean-bound plastic in speaker enclosures

Powered by the 13th generation Intel Core processor to tackle any demanding workload

World's first business notebook to support the simultaneous use of two cameras and the most advanced presence detection

Move freely and be seen on video calls with HP Auto Frame, as the laptop's camera dynamically follows movements

Experience enhanced conference calls with HP's AI-based Noise Reduction, which filters out background noise

Equipped with HP Dynamic Voice Leveling, the laptop automatically optimizes microphone gain for clear voice within a 3-meter range

Protected by HP Wolf Security ensuring a secure work experience from anywhere

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Aug, 15:15 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets