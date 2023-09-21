Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Studio 2: Price, specs and features

Microsoft today made some big announcements with the launch of its Surface laptops. Apart from that, the company also introduced various new additions such as Microsoft CoPilot, new features of Windows 11, new features for Bing and Edge too. In terms of hardware, it launched the Surface Laptop Go 3 and the Surface Laptop Studio 2. The new laptop features a 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen display. The laptop can be converted into three unique postures. It is powered by the 13th Gen Intel processor and an Nvidia GPU for 2x graphics performance. The laptop enhances AI capabilities with its built-in Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that will ensure a smooth and fast performance. Surface Laptop Studio 2 has been priced at $1,999. Also read: Microsoft Surface Event LIVE.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?