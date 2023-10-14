Lenovo Ideapad 3 15iil05 (81we007vin) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 3 15IIL05 81WE007VIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad 3 15IIL05 81WE007VIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 35,740 in India with Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) Processor , 7.3 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad 3 15IIL05 81WE007VIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad 3 15IIL05 81WE007VIN Laptop now with free delivery.