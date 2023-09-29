Lenovo Ideapad 3 15iml05 (81wb018uin) Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 3 15IML05 (81WB018UIN) Laptop (Core I3 10th Gen/8 GB/1 TB/Windows 11)
(1 TB HDD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad 3 15IML05 81WB018UIN Laptop in India is Rs. 35,990. It comes in the following colors: Platinum Grey.
