Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i (82hs0092in) Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i 82HS0092IN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i 82HS0092IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 93,900 in India with Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i 82HS0092IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5i 82HS0092IN Laptop now with free delivery.