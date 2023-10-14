Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15arh05 (82ey00u6in) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ARH05 82EY00U6IN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ARH05 82EY00U6IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 74,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 4800H Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ARH05 82EY00U6IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ARH05 82EY00U6IN Laptop now with free delivery.