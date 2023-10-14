Lenovo Ideapad S340 (81n700stin) Laptop (core I3 8th Gen/4 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad S340 81N700STIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad S340 81N700STIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 37,990 in India with Intel Core i3-8145U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad S340 81N700STIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad S340 81N700STIN Laptop now with free delivery.