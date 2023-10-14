Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 (82fg0166in) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 (82FG0166IN) Laptop (Core I5 11th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10)
(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 82FG0166IN Laptop in India is Rs. 60,999. It comes in the following colors: Black.
The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 82FG0166IN Laptop in India is Rs. 60,999. It comes in the following colors: Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.