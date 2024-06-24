Lenovo Legion 7i (81yu006hin) Laptop (core I9 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/8 Gb) Price in India(15 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Legion 7i 81YU006HIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 135,999 in India with Intel Core i9-10980HK (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Legion 7i 81YU006HIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Legion 7i 81YU006HIN Laptop now with free delivery.
Slate Grey
1 TB
Out of StockThis product is currently not available on Amazon
The price for the Lenovo Legion 7i 81YU006HIN Laptop in India is Rs. 135,999. It comes in the following colors: Slate Grey. The status of Lenovo Legion 7i 81YU006HIN Laptop is Out of Stock....Read MoreRead Less