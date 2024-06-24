 Lenovo Legion 7i (81yu006hin) Laptop (core I9 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/8 Gb) Price in India(15 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Legion 7i 81YU006HIN Laptop

Lenovo Legion 7i 81YU006HIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 135,999 in India with Intel Core i9-10980HK (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Legion 7i 81YU006HIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Legion 7i 81YU006HIN Laptop now with free delivery.
Slate Grey
1 TB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Lenovo Legion 7i (81YU006HIN) Laptop (Core I9 10th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/8 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Lenovo Legion 7i 81YU006HIN Laptop in India is Rs. 135,999.  It comes in the following colors: Slate Grey. The status of Lenovo Legion 7i 81YU006HIN Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i9-10980HK

Lenovo Legion 7i 81yu006hin Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 6/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Power Supply

    80 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Colour

    Slate Grey

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Thickness

    20 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Weight

    2.25 Kg weight

  • Model

    7i (81YU006HIN)

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    359 x 259 x 20 mm

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • RAM speed

    3200 Mhz

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1x16 Gigabyte

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphone

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Speakers

    Built-in Dual Speakers

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2080

  • Graphics Memory

    8 GB

  • Clockspeed

    2.4 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Core i9-10980HK (10th Gen)

  • Keyboard

    Gaming RGB Keyboard

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Lenovo Laptop   /   Lenovo Legion 7i 81YU006HIN Laptop

