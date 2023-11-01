 Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon (20r1s05400) Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 20R1S05400 Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 20R1S05400 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 194,750 in India with Intel Core i7-10510U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 20R1S05400 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 20R1S05400 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹194,750
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i7-10510U (10th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
2560 x 1440 Pixels
1.08 Kg weight (Light-weight)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 20R1S05400 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 20R1S05400 Laptop in India is Rs. 194,750.  At Amazon, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 20R1S05400 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 158,131.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

The starting price for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 20R1S05400 Laptop in India is Rs. 194,750.  At Amazon, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 20R1S05400 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 158,131.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 20XW00EQUS 14 Ultrabook

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 20XW00EQUS 14" Ultrabook - WUXGA - 1920 x 1200 - Intel Core i5 11th Gen i5-1135G7 Quad-core (4 Core) 2.40 GHz - 16 GB RAM - 256 GB SSD - Black Paint
₹229,290 ₹158,131
Buy Now
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon 20r1s05400 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 51 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Ion
  • 4 Cell
Display Details
  • 210 ppi
  • WQHD AntiGlare Display
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 2560 x 1440 Pixels
  • No
  • OLED
General Information
  • Lenovo
  • 1.08 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • (20R1S05400)
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • Black
  • 64-bit
  • 323 x 217 x 14.9 mm
  • 14.9 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
Memory
  • LPDDR3
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • 16 GB
Multimedia
  • Dolby Atmos Speaker System
  • 720p HD
  • Yes
  • Internal Microphone
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
  • No
Networking
  • 5.0
  • 4
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel Core i7-10510U (10th Gen)
  • Intel UHD
  • 1.8 Ghz
Peripherals
  • No
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
Lenovo Laptops Icon
    Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon 20r1s05400 Laptop