Lyf Wind 5 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

LYF Wind 5 White 1GB RAM 8 GB ROM 8MP 5MP 5 INCH
LYF Wind 5 White 1GB RAM 8 GB ROM 8MP 5MP 5 INCH
₹6,299
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Lyf Wind 5 price in India starts at Rs.6,666. The lowest price of Lyf Wind 5 is Rs.6,299 on amazon.in.
Lyf Wind 5 price in India starts at Rs.6,666. The lowest price of Lyf Wind 5 is Rs.6,299 on amazon.in.