 Lyf Wind 7i Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lyf Wind 7i

    Lyf Wind 7i is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 5,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2250 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lyf Wind 7i from HT Tech. Buy Lyf Wind 7i now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹5,499
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2250 mAh
    Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lyf Wind 7i Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 9 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 9 Hours(4G)
    • 2250 mAh
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    Design
    • 8.7 mm
    • 72 mm
    • 143.5 mm
    • Black, Blue
    • 156 grams
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 66.55 %
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Wind 7i
    • Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    • November 24, 2016 (Official)
    • Lyf
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • No
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Adreno 304
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    • 8 GB
    Lyf Wind 7i FAQs

    What is the price of the Lyf Wind 7I in India?

    Lyf Wind 7I price in India at 3,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2250 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lyf Wind 7I?

    How many colors are available in Lyf Wind 7I?

    How long does the Lyf Wind 7I last?

    What is the Lyf Wind 7I Battery Capacity?

    Is Lyf Wind 7I Waterproof?

    Lyf Wind 7i