Lyf Wind 7i Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lyf Wind 7i Lyf Wind 7i is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 5,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2250 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lyf Wind 7i from HT Tech. Buy Lyf Wind 7i now with free delivery.