 Lyf Water 7 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lyf Water 7

    Lyf Water 7 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lyf Water 7 from HT Tech. Buy Lyf Water 7 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Lyf Water 7 Price in India

    Lyf Water 7 price in India starts at Rs.13,999. The lowest price of Lyf Water 7 is Rs.15,325 on amazon.in.

    Lyf Water 7 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 14 Hours(4G)
    • 3000 mAh
    • Up to 14 Hours(4G)
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • Single
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • No
    Design
    • 8.5 mm
    • 77.2 mm
    • Gold, Silver
    • 155.3 mm
    • 160 grams
    Display
    • 401 ppi
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 69.4 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • June 13, 2016 (Official)
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Yes
    • Water 7
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Lyf
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, v4.1
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 405
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 MSM8939
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Back
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    Lyf Water 7 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lyf Water 7 in India?

    Lyf Water 7 price in India at 10,599 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 MSM8939; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lyf Water 7?

    How many colors are available in Lyf Water 7?

    What is the Lyf Water 7 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lyf Water 7 Waterproof?

    Lyf Water 7