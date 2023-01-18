Lyf Flame 7 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lyf Flame 7 Lyf Flame 7 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 3,750 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1750 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lyf Flame 7 from HT Tech. Buy Lyf Flame 7 now with free delivery.