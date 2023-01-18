 Lyf Flame 7 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lyf Flame 7

    Lyf Flame 7 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 3,750 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1750 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lyf Flame 7 from HT Tech. Buy Lyf Flame 7 now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Lyf Flame 7 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 4.5 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 4.5 Hours(4G)
    • 1750 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • No
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • No
    Design
    • 126 mm
    • 10.8 mm
    • Black
    • 64 mm
    • 113 grams
    Display
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • TFT
    • 56.47 %
    • 233 ppi
    • Yes
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Flame 7
    • No
    • August 16, 2016 (Official)
    • Lyf
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Spreadtrum SC9830A
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Lyf Flame 7 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lyf Flame 7 in India?

    Lyf Flame 7 price in India at 2,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9830A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1750 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lyf Flame 7?

    How many colors are available in Lyf Flame 7?

    What is the Lyf Flame 7 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lyf Flame 7 Waterproof?

    Lyf Flame 7