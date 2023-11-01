 Microsoft Surface Pro 4 (cr3 00022) Laptop (core I5 6th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop
Icon
Home Laptops in India Microsoft Laptop Microsoft Surface Pro 4 CR3 00022 Laptop

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 CR3 00022 Laptop

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 CR3 00022 Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 99,990 in India with Intel Core i5-6300U (6th Gen) Processor , 9 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Microsoft Surface Pro 4 CR3 00022 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 4 CR3 00022 Laptop now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
MicrosoftSurfacePro4(CR3-00022)Laptop(CoreI56thGen/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows10)_BatteryLife_9Hrs
1/1 MicrosoftSurfacePro4(CR3-00022)Laptop(CoreI56thGen/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows10)_BatteryLife_9Hrs
Key Specs
₹99,990
12.3 Inches (31.24 cm)
Intel Core i5-6300U (6th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 10 Professional
2736 x 1824 Pixels
0.78 Kg weight (Light-weight)
9 Hrs
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹81,900 8% OFF
Buy Now

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 CR3 00022 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 CR3 00022 Laptop in India is Rs. 99,990.  At Amazon, the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 ...Read More

The starting price for the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 CR3 00022 Laptop in India is Rs. 99,990.  At Amazon, the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 CR3 00022 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 81,900.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

icon8% off

Microsoft Surface Go Intel Core i5 12 4 inches Touchscreen Laptop

Microsoft Surface Go Intel Core i5 12.4 inches Touchscreen Laptop (8GB Memory, Windows, 128GB SSD,Platinum), 1.11kg
₹88,700 ₹81,900
Buy Now
 Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Cr3 00022 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Po
  • 2 Cell
  • 9 Hrs
Display Details
  • PixelSense Full HD 10 point multi-touch Display
  • LCD
  • 12.3 Inches (31.24 cm)
  • 267 ppi
  • 2736 x 1824 Pixels
  • Yes
General Information
  • 292 x 201 x 8.45 mm
  • 8.45 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • Windows 10 Professional
  • Surface Pro 4 (CR3-00022)
  • 0.78 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Microsoft
  • Silver
  • 64-bit
Memory
  • 1 SODIMM
  • 1 x 8 Gigabyte
  • 8 GB
  • DDR3
Multimedia
  • HD Audio Solution
  • Yes
  • Dolby sound
  • 5.0 MP
  • Stereo microphone
  • Yes
  • 1080p HD
  • Yes
  • 8.0 MP
  • Stereo speakers
Networking
  • 5
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • MicroSD Card reader, Mini DisplayPort, Cover port, Surface Connect
  • 4.0
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Surface Pro 4, Surface Pen, Power Supply, Quick Start Guide, Safety and warranty documents
Performance
  • Intel Core i5-6300U (6th Gen)
  • 2.4 Ghz
  • Intel HD 520
Peripherals
  • Detachable keyboard
  • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture support
  • No
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
More from Microsoft
Icon
Microsoft Surface 4 5UI 00049
(256 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15 Inches (38.1 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 89,990
₹102,999
Buy Now
Microsoft Surface Studio A1Y 00022
(512 GB SSD,16 GB LPDDR4X RAM,14.4 Inches (36.58 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 215,999
₹235,444
Buy Now
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 8PV 00029
(256 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,13 Inches (33.02 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 139,999
₹149,999
Buy Now
Microsoft Surface 3 V4G 00021
(128 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15 Inches (38.1 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 69,990
Check Details
Microsoft Laptops Icon
Microsoft Surface Pro 4 CR3 00022 Laptop Competitors
Icon
Asus ROG Strix G731GT AU059T Laptop
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,17.3 Inches (43.94 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 85,990
₹113,990
Buy Now
Asus ROG Strix G531GU ES511T Laptop
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 85,990
₹113,990
Buy Now
Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 GU502LV HC140T Laptop
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 109,086
Check Details
Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506LU HN183T Laptop
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 69,890
₹97,990
Buy Now

Latest Videos

Icon
Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.Icon
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reelsIcon
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.Icon
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tipsIcon
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Features of ThreadsIcon
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10Icon
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 CR3 00022 Laptop News

Icon
Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro
13-inch MacBook Pro With Touch Bar is DEAD! Apple kills it off following M3 launch
31 Oct 2023
Best HP laptops
Best HP i5 laptops under 79000: Check the list - HP Pavillion 15, HP 15s, more
25 Oct 2023
MacBook Air 2022
Early Black Friday offer! Grab Apple MacBook Air M2 at just $899
25 Oct 2023
Check out useful HP tools for hybrid workers
HP's Essential Tools for Hybrid Workers: Boost Efficiency and Comfort
19 Oct 2023
HP Pavilion Plus 14 & 16
HP Unveils HP Pavilion Plus 14 & 16 Laptops in India
18 Oct 2023
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
Amazon sale 2023: Lenovo, Dell, to Acer, best laptop deals for students under Rs. 40000
10 Oct 2023
Laptops News Icon

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Cr3 00022 Laptop