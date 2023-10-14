Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus (tfm 00013) Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/8 Gb/128 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus TFM 00013 Laptop Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus TFM 00013 Laptop is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 88,900 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor , 15 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus TFM 00013 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus TFM 00013 Laptop now with free delivery.