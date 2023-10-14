 Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Evo (qlp 00014) Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। microsoft Laptop
Icon
Home Laptops in India Microsoft Laptop Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Evo QLP 00014 Laptop

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Evo QLP 00014 Laptop

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Evo QLP 00014 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 261,990 in India with Intel Core i7-1255U (12th Gen) Processor , 15.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Evo QLP 00014 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Evo QLP 00014 Laptop now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
MicrosoftSurfacePro9IntelEvo(QLP-00014)Laptop(CoreI712thGen/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_15.5Hrs
1/1 MicrosoftSurfacePro9IntelEvo(QLP-00014)Laptop(CoreI712thGen/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_15.5Hrs
Key Specs
₹261,990
13 Inches (33.02 cm)
Intel Core i7-1255U (12th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2880 x 1920 Pixels
1 Kg weight (Light-weight)
15.5 Hrs
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Evo QLP 00014 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Evo QLP 00014 Laptop in India is Rs. 261,990.  It comes in the following ...Read More

The starting price for the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Evo QLP 00014 Laptop in India is Rs. 261,990.  It comes in the following colors: Platinum Silver.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Evo (QLP-00014) Laptop (Core I7 12th Gen/32 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11)

(1 TB SSD,32 GB RAM LPDDR5,13 Inches (33.02 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Evo Qlp 00014 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 15.5 Hrs
  • 65 W
  • 6 Cell
Display Details
  • Colour Profile: sRGB And Vivid Refresh Rate Up To 120Hz (Dynamic Refresh Rate Supported) Aspect Ratio: 3:2 Contrast Ratio 1200:1 Adaptive Colour Auto Colour Management Supported Touch: 10-Point Multi-Touch Dolby Vision IQ Support16 Gorilla Glass 5
  • 266 ppi
  • 13 Inches (33.02 cm)
  • Yes
  • 2880 x 1920 Pixels
  • 120 Hz
General Information
  • Microsoft
  • 09 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • Surface Pro 9 (QLP-00014)
  • 287 x 209 x 09 mm
  • Platinum Silver
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 1 Kg weight (Light-weight)
Memory
  • LPDDR5
  • 1
  • 32 GB
  • 1*32 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Stereo Speakers
  • 720p
  • Yes
  • Dual Far-Field Studio Microphones
  • Yes
Networking
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 6
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 4.7 Ghz
  • Intel Core i7-1255U (12th Gen)
  • Intel Iris Xe
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
More from Microsoft
Icon
Microsoft Surface 4 5UI 00049
(256 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15 Inches (38.1 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 108,990
Check Details
Microsoft Surface Studio A1Y 00022
(512 GB SSD,16 GB LPDDR4X RAM,14.4 Inches (36.58 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 209,990
Check Details
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 8PV 00029
(256 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,13 Inches (33.02 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 158,990
Check Details
Microsoft Surface 3 V4G 00021
(128 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15 Inches (38.1 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 69,990
Check Details
View All Microsoft Laptops Icon
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Evo QLP 00014 Laptop Competitors
Icon
Acer Predator Helios 300 PH317 52 74KR NH Q3DAA 005
(512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,17.3 Inches (43.94 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 248,070
Check Details
HP Omen 15 dh0139tx 7QU39PA
(1 TB HDD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 228,276
Check Details
Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook
(1 TB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,16 Inches (40.64 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 240,990
Check Details
Acer ConceptD 7 Pro CN715 71P NX C4PSI 002
(1 TB SSD,32 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 300,000
Check Details
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 GX550LWS HF104TS Laptop
(2 TB SSD,32 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 299,890
Check Details
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Fold 20RKS01K00
(512 GB SSD,8 GB LPDDR4X RAM,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 248,508
Check Details
Dell Alienware M15 R7 ICC C780009WIN8
(1 TB SSD,32 GB DDR5 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 269,990
Check Details
Dell Alienware X15 R1 D569933WIN9
(1 TB SSD,32 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 266,990
Check Details
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733QR HG085TS Laptop
(1 TB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,17.3 Inches (43.94 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 234,990
Check Details
Lenovo Yoga Book 9i 82YQ001DIN Laptop
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM LPDDR5X,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 224,990
Check Details

Latest Videos

View all Icon
Icon
Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.Icon
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reelsIcon
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.Icon
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tipsIcon
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Features of ThreadsIcon
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10Icon
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
From affordable to flagship, check out all the iPhones for every budget.Icon
iPhones for Every Budget Lowest to Highest in 2023
01 Jul 2023
Realme Narzo 60Icon
Realme Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro 5G - Features, Price and more
14 Jul 2023
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000.Icon
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under 20,000
01 Jul 2023

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Evo QLP 00014 Laptop News

Icon
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
Amazon sale 2023: Lenovo, Dell, to Acer, best laptop deals for students under Rs. 40000
10 Oct 2023
MacBook Air 2020
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Grab Apple MacBook Air M1 with a massive discount!
09 Oct 2023
ChromeOS M117
Chromebook user? ChromeOS M117 update coming; camera to GIFs, check these top 5 features
29 Sep 2023
Acer Nitro V
Acer Nitro V, 13th Gen Core i5 gaming laptop, launched in India
21 Sep 2023
JioBook 11
JioBook 11 price cut announced! Check offers on this budget laptop
19 Sep 2023
HP 247 G8
Grab HP 247 G8 laptop with a huge price drop! Check offers here
19 Sep 2023
View All Laptops News Icon

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Lenovo V15 ITL G2
(1 TB HDD,4 GB DDR4 RAM,15 Inches (38.1 cm) Display Size)
₹33,990
Check Details
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Intel Evo Qlp 00014 Laptop