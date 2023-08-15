2-way satellite connectivity on Samsung Galaxy S24? Here is what we know so far

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series hints at a groundbreaking addition of satellite connectivity to the flagship lineup.

By: MEDHA JHA
Aug 15 2023, 08:52 IST
Satellite connectivity is missing from the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup, but Galaxy S24 is expected to bring a new level of communication capability. (Bloomberg)

Samsung has recently launched its new folding phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Flip 5. Now, the company's focus is on the launch of its upcoming mobile phone in 2024, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Leaks have suggested some cool stuff about what's inside the various models that make up the series. The top-end model is the Galaxy S23 Ultra and it is likely to pack really good cameras and display. It will have to do that since it will be going against the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which will be launched in September 2023.

Satellite connectivity in Samsung Galaxy S24!

In the fast-paced world of smartphone technology, rumors, and leaks continue to capture the attention of tech enthusiasts. According to a report by FoneArena, the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 series hints at the groundbreaking addition of satellite connectivity to the flagship lineup. This feature, missing from the Galaxy S23 lineup, is expected to bring a new level of communication capability to Samsung's smartphones.

This was reported by Yonhap News after the agency spoke to Lee Jong-ho, who is the Minister of Science and ICT in South Korea. He said that local smartphone companies are getting ready to make a service that lets 5G phones talk to satellites and share data in 2024. Since Samsung is the top mobile brand in that area, this probably gives us a clue about what they might be planning for their main phones in 2024.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

What is two-way satellite connectivity?

Satellite connectivity allows for two-way communication between smartphones and satellites. This technology becomes particularly crucial in areas with limited or no mobile network coverage, making it a potential game-changer for emergency communications and remote locations. This feature was introduced by Apple in its iPhone 14 series, last year.

The decision to integrate satellite connectivity into the Galaxy S24 is not without strategic foresight. Samsung has held back on introducing this feature in earlier models due to the immaturity of the satellite communication ecosystem. It would have been prohibitively expensive too!

Samsung may be collaborating with Iridium Communications, which is known for its emergency communication satellite constellation. This collaboration suggests Samsung's commitment to ensuring reliable and efficient satellite connectivity.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

A crucial component in enabling satellite connectivity is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is capable of connecting to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites for emergency calls and messaging. While this feature is present in this year's high-end phones powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, it was notably absent in the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5 models. The absence was due to the nascent state of satellite communication technology at that time.

As anticipation grows for the first quarter of the upcoming year when the Galaxy S24 lineup is projected to launch, all eyes are on Samsung's innovative approach to satellite connectivity. If the rumors hold true, the integration of this technology could mark a significant step forward in the realm of smartphone communication, bringing connectivity to even the most remote corners of the world.

First Published Date: 15 Aug, 08:51 IST
2-way satellite connectivity on Samsung Galaxy S24? Here is what we know so far
