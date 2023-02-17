    Trending News

    5 Best smartphones for binge-watching: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more

    If you’re searching for a smartphone with a big screen, then check out the 5 Best phones with big screens for all your binge-watching sessions among the likes of iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Google Pixel 7 Pro and more.

    By: HT TECH
    Feb 17 2023, 15:55 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    View all Images
    The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a stunning 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The display is astonishingly good! (Samsung)

    Smartphones with big screens are the trend these days with people binge-watching content on their phones while on the move. If you're looking for a phone with a big screen, there are a lot of options to choose from, with each smartphone offering something unique. So, check out the 5 Best Phones with big screens for binge-watching among the likes of iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and more.

    1. iPhone 14 Pro Max - The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a new “Dynamic Island” notch on a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by the new A16 Bionic paired with up to 1TB storage. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a new 48MP primary sensor at the back.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B0BDJ22G36

    2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - The new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra combines the functionality of the Samsung Galaxy S series and Note series of smartphones. It features a massive 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 3088x1440 pixels. Moreover, you get stunning cameras which are capable of 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone. The Galaxy S23 Ultra also features Samsung's S Pen which can be used to create doodles, edit photos, videos and so much more.

    B0BTSCP6NW

    3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 – The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a massive 6.2-inch Cover display on the outside and an even larger 7.6-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the inside. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and features an amazing triple camera system with a 50MP primary sensor. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also offers an all-day battery life with 45W fast charging capability.

    B0BHYD1FHP

    4. Google Pixel 7 Pro - Google Pixel 7 Pro features a stunning 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display. It is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The entire camera system is powered by Google's AI processing system.

    B0BDJ55SSD

    5. Xiaomi 12 Pro - The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G features a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which also powers the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. It features an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, a feature which was also given to iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless turbo charging support.

    B09XBBTH9S

    17 Feb, 15:55 IST
