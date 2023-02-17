5 Best smartphones for binge-watching: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
If you’re searching for a smartphone with a big screen, then check out the 5 Best phones with big screens for all your binge-watching sessions among the likes of iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Google Pixel 7 Pro and more.
Smartphones with big screens are the trend these days with people binge-watching content on their phones while on the move. If you're looking for a phone with a big screen, there are a lot of options to choose from, with each smartphone offering something unique.
1. iPhone 14 Pro Max - The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a new “Dynamic Island” notch on a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by the new A16 Bionic paired with up to 1TB storage. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a new 48MP primary sensor at the back.
2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - The new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra combines the functionality of the Samsung Galaxy S series and Note series of smartphones. It features a massive 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 3088x1440 pixels. Moreover, you get stunning cameras which are capable of 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone. The Galaxy S23 Ultra also features Samsung's S Pen which can be used to create doodles, edit photos, videos and so much more.
3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 – The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a massive 6.2-inch Cover display on the outside and an even larger 7.6-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the inside. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and features an amazing triple camera system with a 50MP primary sensor. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also offers an all-day battery life with 45W fast charging capability.
4. Google Pixel 7 Pro - Google Pixel 7 Pro features a stunning 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display. It is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The entire camera system is powered by Google's AI processing system.
5. Xiaomi 12 Pro - The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G features a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which also powers the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. It features an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, a feature which was also given to iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless turbo charging support.
