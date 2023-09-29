Amazing iPhone 13 price drop rolled out on Croma; check discount

The much-awaited iPhone 15 lineup has been launched and all the previous years' models have received massive price cuts. So, if you were looking to upgrade to an iPhone you can keep track of these ongoing offers. Currently, Croma is offering a great deal on the iPhone 13 128 GB variant and you can grab this premium smartphone at a very low price.

iPhone 13 price drop

Now, you can fulfill your dream of owning an iPhone very easily. Croma is offering an amazing discount of 19.47 percent on the iPhone 13 128 GB variant. The original price of the iPhone 13 is Rs. 69900, but, you can buy it for just Rs. 56290. This way you can save a total amount of Rs.13610. Apart from this offer, there is also an exchange offer available. In order to avail this exchange offer, you will have to trade in your old smartphone. While using this offer, please keep in mind that it will only be valid if your old smartphone is in good condition. The exchange offer will depend on the evaluation system of the e-commerce platform. To check the exchange offer in your area, you can use the PIN code of your area.

Why buy iPhone 13?

The iPhone 13 features a variety of exciting features. The smartphone comes with a generous 128GB of storage, which will give you ample space for all your apps, photos, and videos. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display along with an impressive camera setup of 12MP + 12MP dual rear camera and a 12MP Front Camera. Moreover, the iPhone 13 comes with the A15 Bionic processor that will ensure excellent performance. If we talk about the battery, the iPhone 13 provides 15W wireless charging. It is capable of fast charging and it can charge up to 50 percent in 30 minutes with the help of a 20W adaptor or higher. Croma is also offering discounts on other color options and the 256 GB variant of the of iPhone 13.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

This price cut by Croma on the iPhone 13 has made it an excellent choice for those in search of a premium smartphone that is available with a huge discount.

B09G997HJP-1

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!