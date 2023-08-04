Amazon Independence Day sale: Biggest smartphone offers on IQOO Z6 Lite, Galaxy S20 FE, more

Amazon sale offer: Amazon most awaited sale of the year is here just before Independence Day. During this time Amazon brings heavy discounts on products across all categories and brands. Users get to experience top deals and discounts on products such as smartphones, home appliances, laptops, and more. So, fill your carts and start making your purchase to fully utilize the opportunity before August 8 as the Amazon sale ends on that day.

Read more: Amazon Sale 2023: Check best deals on HP, Apple, Asus and more in Amazon laptops sale

Are you waiting for the biggest smartphone deals of all time? Then your timing is just right because Amazon is offering huge discounts on top mid-range smartphones. This is a one-time opportunity to upgrade your smartphone at the most affordable price.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Check out the Amazon sale deals on top smartphones.

IQOO Z6 Lite 5G ( 30 Percent discount)

The iQOO Z6 Lite features a 6.58- inch FHD+ display with 120Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor. It comes with 50MP Eye Autofocus main camera and an 8MP front camera. It features a 5000mAh Battery and comes with a storage capacity of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone originally retails for Rs. 19999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for only Rs.13999, giving you a massive price cut discount of 30 percent.

B07WHSR1NR-1

Read more: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Up to 52% off on TVs from top brands

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (64 Percent discount)

This Amazon offer is amazing! The smartphone features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor combined with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 25W fast charging support. It also supports Wireless Charging 2.0. The phone features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 12MP wide sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. On the front, it supports a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is priced at Rs.74999, however, during the Independence Day sale, you can get it for only Rs.26999, giving you a massive 64 percent discount.

B08VB57558-2

Oppo F23 5G (14 Percent discount)

The Oppo F23 comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ Punch-hole display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone supports 5000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charger. It comes with a triple camera setup coming of 64MP main, 2MP monochrome, and 2MP microscope camera sensor. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.28999, however, from Amazon, you get it for only Rs. 28999, giving you a discount of 14 percent.

B082DSTWZ1-3

Read more: Amazon sale offers: Massive discounts available on smartwatches during Amazon sale

OnePlus 11R

The smartphone features a 6.7-Inches super fluid AMOLED with 120Hz of refresh rate. It is equipped with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in combination with 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 100W SuperVOOC charging support. It features a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX890, 8MP ultra-wide Camera and a macro lens along with a 16MP Front camera. The smartphone's original retail price is Rs. 39998, however, from Amazon, you can get it for only Rs. 38999.