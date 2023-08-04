Amazon Independence Day sale: Biggest smartphone offers on IQOO Z6 Lite, Galaxy S20 FE, more

Amazon sale is now available for everyone. Check out the biggest offers on smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, IQOO Z6 Lite, OnePlus 11R, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 04 2023, 13:40 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Day sale has now started. Check out the biggest discount on the latest smartphones.
Amazon Great Freedom Day sale has now started. Check out the biggest discount on the latest smartphones. (Winfuture)
Amazon Great Freedom Day sale has now started. Check out the biggest discount on the latest smartphones.
Amazon Great Freedom Day sale has now started. Check out the biggest discount on the latest smartphones. (Winfuture)

Amazon sale offer: Amazon most awaited sale of the year is here just before Independence Day. During this time Amazon brings heavy discounts on products across all categories and brands. Users get to experience top deals and discounts on products such as smartphones, home appliances, laptops, and more. So, fill your carts and start making your purchase to fully utilize the opportunity before August 8 as the Amazon sale ends on that day.

Read more: Amazon Sale 2023: Check best deals on HP, Apple, Asus and more in Amazon laptops sale

Are you waiting for the biggest smartphone deals of all time? Then your timing is just right because Amazon is offering huge discounts on top mid-range smartphones. This is a one-time opportunity to upgrade your smartphone at the most affordable price.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Check out the Amazon sale deals on top smartphones.

IQOO Z6 Lite 5G ( 30 Percent discount)

The iQOO Z6 Lite features a 6.58- inch FHD+ display with 120Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor. It comes with 50MP Eye Autofocus main camera and an 8MP front camera. It features a 5000mAh Battery and comes with a storage capacity of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone originally retails for Rs. 19999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for only Rs.13999, giving you a massive price cut discount of 30 percent.

 

B07WHSR1NR-1

Read more: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Up to 52% off on TVs from top brands

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (64 Percent discount)

This Amazon offer is amazing! The smartphone features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor combined with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 25W fast charging support. It also supports Wireless Charging 2.0. The phone features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 12MP wide sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. On the front, it supports a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is priced at Rs.74999, however, during the Independence Day sale, you can get it for only Rs.26999, giving you a massive 64 percent discount.

B08VB57558-2

Oppo F23 5G (14 Percent discount)

The Oppo F23 comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ Punch-hole display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone supports 5000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charger. It comes with a triple camera setup coming of 64MP main, 2MP monochrome, and 2MP microscope camera sensor. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.28999, however, from Amazon, you get it for only Rs. 28999, giving you a discount of 14 percent.

 

B082DSTWZ1-3

Read more: Amazon sale offers: Massive discounts available on smartwatches during Amazon sale

OnePlus 11R

The smartphone features a 6.7-Inches super fluid AMOLED with 120Hz of refresh rate. It is equipped with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in combination with 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 100W SuperVOOC charging support. It features a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX890, 8MP ultra-wide Camera and a macro lens along with a 16MP Front camera. The smartphone's original retail price is Rs. 39998, however, from Amazon, you can get it for only Rs. 38999.

B0BSNP46QP-4

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Aug, 13:40 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Amazon Independence Day sale: Biggest smartphone offers on IQOO Z6 Lite, Galaxy S20 FE, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Upcoming offers on Amazon: Grab up to 50% off on Tablets during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets