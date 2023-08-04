Home TV News Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Up to 52% off on TVs from top brands

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Up to 52% off on TVs from top brands

Discover the best TV deals in India! Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 offers up to 52% off on top brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, and more.

By: HT TECH
Aug 04 2023, 09:43 IST
Amazon sale offers: Massive discounts available on smartwatches during Amazon sale
Fastrack New Reflex Beat Plus: The Fasttrack smartwatch features a 1.69-inch UltraVU display and comes with 60 sports modes and health monitoring features that keep track of your heart rate, and SpO2 blood oxygen level all day along with sleep tracking. It gives you music and camera control along with calling and notification alerts. The smartwatch retails for Rs.3495 but you can get it for a lower price during the Amazon Independence Day sale.
Fastrack New Limitless FS1: The smartwatch features a huge 1.95-inch Horizon curve display. It features a built-in Alexa that allows you to set alarms, reminders or add groceries to your cart. The watch comes with more than 150 watch faces. This watch also supports music control as well as in-camera controls. It is powered with the latest Bluetooth version 5.3 and offers a great calling experience.  The smartwatch originally retails for Rs.4495, however, during the Amazon independence day sale, you can get it for a much lower price. 
Maxima Power: The smartwatch features a super AMOLED display with 1000 nits brightness. It supports Bluetooth 5.2 technology and comes with more than 100 sports modes and watch faces. It also monitors your health by keeping track of your sleep and heart rate which gives a great insight into sleep patterns, deep sleep and REM cycles. The smartwatch retails for Rs. 9995, however, get it for a much lower price during the Amazon sale. 
Fossil Gen 6: The smartwatch is powered by AMOLED Screen and Snapdragon 4100 for smooth performance. It supports Wear OS by Google, Google Assistant, SpO2, wellness features and smartphones. With this watch, you can personalize watch faces, make payments, listen to music, news and much more. It comes with various features and functionalities that will come in handy for users. The retail price of the smartwatch is Rs.23995, however, get it at a huge discounted rate during the Amazon sale.
Vibez by Lifelong: The smartwatch comes with two straps for both men and women. It offers personalized watch faces, health monitoring features, a built-in voice assistant and music and camera control. On Amazon, the smartwatch originally retails for Rs.7999 but you can get it for a huge discounted price during the Amazon Independence day sale. 
image caption
Check out our top picks of the best TVs available in India during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. (Pexels)

Looking to indulge in some shopping? The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is now live! Don't miss this opportunity, as the Amazon sale ends on August 8th. Get ready to explore a vast array of Amazon deals, with huge discounts on smartphones, laptops, TVs, home appliances, and much more.

For those searching for the best smart TV in India, this sale is a golden opportunity. The Amazon Independence Fest has become an annual shopping extravaganza for tech enthusiasts all over the country. This year, it's bigger, bolder, and better, offering huge discounts on top-notch TV brands. So we have curated an exclusive range of Smart TVs, LED, LCD, and Android TVs with crazy bargain price tags. Don't miss out on this golden chance to upgrade your home entertainment experience.

Check out our top picks of the best TVs available in India during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale:

1. Samsung 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (34% off)

Presenting the Samsung QA55QE1CAKLXL television, now available at an impressive 34% discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023. This 55-inch QLED screen with 4K resolution and a 50 Hz refresh rate offers an unparalleled viewing experience. Easily set up your favorite apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube with Amazon's user-friendly feature. The TV also boasts handy features like Tap View, SmartThings, Media Home, and a universal guide, among others. Take advantage of bank offers and instant EMI options available during the sale. Samsung TV Price: 65,990.

B0982DWRV9-1

2. Acer 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (48% off)

Don't miss the Acer 55 Inches LED Smart TV, available at a whopping 48% discount during the Amazon sale. This TV is packed with high-powered, feature-rich technology, including 4K resolution, a 60 Hz refresh rate, and support for 1.07 Billion Colors, providing you with an exceptional viewing experience. Enjoy endless entertainment options with Netflix, Zee5, Prime Video, and more. The unique Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine ensures a super smooth viewing experience. Prime members can also access exclusive Amazon deals. With EMI starting at 1,488, this television is an absolute steal! Acer TV Price: 30,999.

B0C4YDM359-2

3. Sony Bravia 55 inches Smart OLED Google TV

B0C1HCJVT5-3

Upgrade your entertainment game with the Sony 55A80J, the best TV in India, optimized with 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This 55-inch beast offers limitless entertainment with Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv, and more. Enjoy immersive sound from the built-in speaker, and make the most of features like Smart TV functionalities, Voice Assistant, and an in-built browser. Grab this amazing bargain during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023. Sony TV Price: 1,19,990.

4. Redmi HD Ready Smart LED TV

B0BVMLNGXR-4

(32 inches) - 58% off

Experience the true essence of Redmi Smart LED TV with the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023. Get your hands on the Redmi (32 inches) Smart LED TV with built-in Fire TV at just Rs.10,499, with an astounding 58% discount during the ongoing Amazon freedom sale. This Smart LED TV offers a resolution of (1366×768), a 60Hz refresh rate, and 178-degree wide viewing angle. It comes with 20W Dolby Atmos sound and supports applications like Netflix, Youtube, and Disney+ Hotstar with Voice Remote Alexa.

5. LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV

B08DPLCM6T-5

LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV (35% off)

During the Amazon Sale 2023, LG TVs are available at a 35% discount. This smart TV features a thin bezel and a stylish finish that complements your interior, creating a better viewing experience. Enjoy dynamic color and contrast, and witness low-resolution images upscaled as sharper, more vivid images. LG TV Price: 14,190.

Make the most of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 and bring home your dream TV at unbeatable prices.

First Published Date: 04 Aug, 09:13 IST
