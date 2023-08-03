Home Laptops PC News Amazon upcoming sale 2023: Check best deals on HP, Apple, Asus and more in Amazon laptops sale

Amazon upcoming sale 2023: Check best deals on HP, Apple, Asus and more in Amazon laptops sale

Amazon upcoming sale 2023: Planning to buy a new laptop? Check out these great deals on laptops from HP, Asus, Apple, Dell, and more.

You can buy the MacBook Air M1 with a huge discount during the Amazon upcoming sale 2023. (Apple)

Amazon upcoming sale 2023: Yet another sale is live on Amazon and buyers can get huge discounts on a vast selection of products such as smartphones, laptops, home appliances, and other electronic gadgets. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival will commence today at 12 PM (noon) for Prime members only, while it will open up to non-Prime users tomorrow. Thus, if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can grab gadgets, especially laptops, with massive discounts. Check out the best deals on laptops for Amazon.

1. Dell 14

The Dell 14 is a budget laptop under Rs. 40000 that gets Intel Core i3 11th generation SoC under the hood, which is paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD storage. The laptop sports a 14-inch FHD TÜV Rheinland Certified display with two side-mounted speakers. It features Windows 11 and Microsoft Office 2021, along with 15 months of McAfee antivirus. It is originally priced at Rs. 45181, but you can buy it for just Rs. 36990 right now.

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

It is yet another thin and light laptop on a budget, featuring a 14-inch FHD IPS display. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is powered by the Intel Core i3 11th generation processor with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. In terms of OS, the laptop comes preloaded with Windows 11 and HP is also providing a 3-month Xbox Game Pass subscription along with it. Other notable features include a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, Dolby Audio, 720p HD camera, and more. You can buy it right now for Rs. 36990 against its original price of Rs. 61390.

3. HP 15s

The HP 15s is a more powerful laptop that is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 chipset and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display and dual speakers. HP 15s comes preloaded with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021. Other features include a backlit keyboard, numeric keypad, 720p HD camera, Media Card Reader, and more. The HP 15s is originally priced at Rs. 67832, but you can purchase it for Rs. 54990 during the Amazon Sale.

4. Asus Vivobook 16X

The Asus Vivobook 16X is a thin and light laptop that gets AMD Ryzen 5 5600H under the hood, which is paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It also gets Integrated AMD Radeon Vega 7 Graphics. The laptop sports a 16-inch FHD+ display. Like other laptops in its segment, the Asus Vivobook 16X also comes with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office Home, and Student 2021 preloaded. While it usually retails for Rs. 68990, you can grab it early for Rs. 47990 right now.

5. MacBook Air M1

If MacBooks are your thing, then the MacBook Air M1 is one of the cheapest ones you can buy. It features a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. Under the hood, it gets the M1 chip, paired with up to an 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. Other notable features include a FaceTime HD camera, a Touch ID sensor, and a backlit keyboard. The MacBook Air M1 is usually priced at Rs. 99990, but it can be yours for just Rs. 79900.

