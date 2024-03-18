 Amazon smartphone Holi sale: From iPhone 13 to Honor X9b, get up to 38 discount | Mobile News

Amazon smartphone Holi sale: From iPhone 13 to Honor X9b, get up to 38 discount

Amazon has finally announced its smartphone Holi sale with up to 38 percent off on top smartphones such as iPhone 13, Honor X9b, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 18 2024, 19:14 IST
Icon
Vivo phones under 15000: Check out the top 5 models
iPhone 13 mini
1/6 Vivo phones under 15000: Gone are the days when only a few smartphones were available. Thanks to new technology, smartphone brands can now offer lots of great features at affordable prices. The big phone companies are now focusing on making mid-range smartphones, and the category of phones under 15000 is one of the most competitive. These phones have impressive hardware, sleek designs, and long-lasting batteries, making them great value for your money. If you are thinking about getting a new Vivo phone, we have put together a list for you. So, check out the top 5 Vivo phones under 15000 with powerful features. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 1. Vivo T1 44W: If you want a phone that charges super fast, the Vivo T1 44W is a great choice. It supports 44W fast charging, which means it can fill up half of its 5000mAh battery in just 28 minutes. Other features of the Vivo T1 44W include a 6.44-inch FullHD AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (you can expand it up to 1TB), 50-megapixel triple cameras, and a 16-megapixel front camera. (Amazon)
image caption
3/6 2. Vivo Y21G: The Vivo Y21G has a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The Y21G supports 18W fast charging and has a 5000mAh battery. However, you should check out its processor and camera performance to get a better idea about its capabilities. (Amazon)
image caption
4/6 3. Vivo U20: The Vivo U20 has a 6.53-inch touchscreen display and runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM. It also has a 5000mAh lithium-ion battery with 18W fast charging support. The U20 features an AI triple rear camera (16MP + 8MP + 2MP) and a 16MP selfie camera. With the Snapdragon 675 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, the Vivo U20 is a good choice for gamers. (Amazon)
image caption
5/6 4. Vivo Y16: The Vivo Y16 comes with a 13MP+2MP rear camera setup and a 5MP front camera. Its 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display provides clear and immersive visuals. The phone has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, along with 10W fast charging for its 5000mAh battery, ensuring long battery life. (Vivo)
image caption
6/6 5. Vivo Y17s: The Vivo Y17s features 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes with an 8MP front camera and a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor for creating bokeh effects. This smartphone has a 6.56-inch display, supports 15W fast charging, and is equipped with a 5000mAh battery. Now you have the scoop on some of the best Vivo phones under 15,000. You can choose the one that suits your needs the best. (Amazon)
iPhone 13 mini
icon View all Images
Grab huge discount on smartphones during the Amazon Holi sale. ( HT Tech)

Amazon smartphone Holi sale: The festival of colors is just around the corner and that means e-commerce websites will be announcing huge deals and discounts on top electronic items. Amazon has already announced its smartphone Holi sale which is providing massive discounts and offers on top smartphones such as Apple iPhone 13, Poco M6 Pro, Honor X9b, and much more. If you want a smartphone upgrade or looking for gifting purposes, then check out the list of top discounted smartphones on Amazon.

Products included in this article

17% OFF
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Starlight
(25,288)
₹49,499 ₹59,900
Buy now
16% OFF
HONOR X9b 5G (Sunrise Orange, 8GB + 256GB) | India's First Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Curved AMOLED Display | 5800mAh Battery | 108MP Primary Camera | Without Charger
(238)
₹25,999 ₹30,999
Buy now
20% OFF
IQOO Z9 5G (Graphene Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 7200 5G Processor | Sony IMX882 OIS Camera | 120Hz AMOLED with 1800 nits Local Peak Brightness | 44W Charger in The Box
(115)
₹19,999 ₹24,999
Buy now
37% OFF
POCO M6 Pro 5G (Forest Green, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
(735)
₹9,999 ₹15,999
Buy now
11% OFF
iQOO Neo9 Pro 5G (Fiery Red, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor | Supercomputing Chip Q1 | Flagship Level Sony IMX920 Camera
(236)
₹39,999 ₹44,999
Buy now

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Ratings Price
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Starlight 4.6/5 ₹ 49,499
HONOR X9b 5G (Sunrise Orange, 8GB + 256GB) | India's First Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Curved AMOLED Display | 5800mAh Battery | 108MP Primary Camera | Without Charger 3.8/5 ₹ 25,999
IQOO Z9 5G (Graphene Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 7200 5G Processor | Sony IMX882 OIS Camera | 120Hz AMOLED with 1800 nits Local Peak Brightness | 44W Charger in The Box 3.9/5 ₹ 19,999
POCO M6 Pro 5G (Forest Green, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 3.9/5 ₹ 9,999
iQOO Neo9 Pro 5G (Fiery Red, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor | Supercomputing Chip Q1 | Flagship Level Sony IMX920 Camera 3.9/5 ₹ 39,999
Hide List

Amazon smartphone Holi sale

  1. Apple iPhone 13:
B09G9D8KRQ-1

The iPhone 13 is still considered to be one of the best smartphones due to its durable performance. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The device comes with a 12MP dual-camera system which supports different photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording, and more. On the front, it features a 12 MP selfie camera. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic chip for smooth and fast performance. On Amazon, you can get the smartphone at Rs.49499, giving you a 17 percent discount.

Also read: Best Samsung phones under 35000

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Specifications
Display: 6.1-inchRear camera: 12MP
Chipset: A15 BionicFront camera: 12MP
Battery: 3227mAhStorage: 128GB

2. Honor X9b:

B0CSDQG3JN-2

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness. The Honor X9b is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 paired with 8GB RAM. It also comes with an Adreno 710 GPU for a smooth gaming experience. For photography, the smartphone features a triple-camera setup which includes a 108MP wide, 5MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro camera. On the Front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. Additionally, it is backed by a 5800mAh DXOMARK Gold Li-Po battery. During the Holi sale, you can get this smartphone at a 16 percent discount from Amazon.

Specifications
Display:  6.78-inchRear camera: 108MP
Chipset: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Front camera: 16MP
Battery: 5800mAhStorage: 256 GB

3. IQOO Z9:

B07WFPL2VW-3

The IQOO Z9 comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1800nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 fabricated with 2nd Gen 4nm process and paired with 8GB RAM. The IQOO Z9 features a dual camera setup which includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 camera with OIS and a 2MP telephoto camera. For lasting performance, the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 44W fast charging. Grab a 20 percent discount on this smartphone during the Amazon Holi sale.

Also read: Top 5 phones of 2024

Specifications
Display: 6.67-inchRear camera: 50MP
Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7200Front camera: 16MP
Battery: 5000mAhStorage: 128GB

4. Poco M6 Pro:

B0CJ6SHZFS-4

The Poco M6 Pro comes with a 6.79-inch AdaptiveSync display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The display offers a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 paired with 8GB RAM. To capture moments, the device features an AI dual camera setup which consists of a 50 MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The Poco M6 Pro is backed by a 5000mAh battery which will support 22.5W fast charging. The Poco M6 Pro is available at a 38 percent discount during the Amazon smartphone Holi sale.

Specifications
Display: 6.79-inchRear camera: 50MP
Chipset: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2Front camera: 8MP
Battery:  5000mAhStorage: 128GB

5. iQOO Neo 9 Pro:

B07WJVY42H-5

The smartphone on the list is the iQOO Neo 9 Pro which features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display. It supports up to 144 Hz refresh rate and 3000nits local peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 gen 2 processor paired with 12GB RAM. The smartphone houses a dual camera system which consists of a 50MP Sony IMX920 primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 5160mAh battery. You can get the smartphone at a 10 percent discount on Amazon.

 

Specifications
Display: 6.78-inch Rear camera: 50MP
Chipset:  Snapdragon 8 gen 2Front camera: 16MP
Battery: 5160mAhStorage: 256GB

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Mar, 19:14 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Amazon smartphone Holi sale: From iPhone 13 to Honor X9b, get up to 38 discount
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

NASA
NASA launches interactive 'Snap It!' game to educate kids about solar eclipses and cosmos
GTA 6
GTA 6 game on upcoming Sony PS5 Pro expected to beat rivals hollow! Know why here
GTA 6
Florida Joker does U-turn, renews feud with Rockstar Games over GTA 6 trailer likeness
LinkedIn Gaming
LinkedIn gaming? Microsoft-owned platform looks to spark new interactions and engagement
GTA Online
GTA Online: Double rewards await in Cluckin Bell Farm Raid Setup Missions this week

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets