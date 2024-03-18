Amazon smartphone Holi sale: From iPhone 13 to Honor X9b, get up to 38 discount

Amazon smartphone Holi sale: The festival of colors is just around the corner and that means e-commerce websites will be announcing huge deals and discounts on top electronic items. Amazon has already announced its smartphone Holi sale which is providing massive discounts and offers on top smartphones such as Apple iPhone 13, Poco M6 Pro, Honor X9b, and much more. If you want a smartphone upgrade or looking for gifting purposes, then check out the list of top discounted smartphones on Amazon. Products included in this article 17% OFF Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Starlight (25,288) 16% OFF HONOR X9b 5G (Sunrise Orange, 8GB + 256GB) | India's First Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Curved AMOLED Display | 5800mAh Battery | 108MP Primary Camera | Without Charger (238) 20% OFF IQOO Z9 5G (Graphene Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 7200 5G Processor | Sony IMX882 OIS Camera | 120Hz AMOLED with 1800 nits Local Peak Brightness | 44W Charger in The Box (115) 37% OFF POCO M6 Pro 5G (Forest Green, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) (735) 11% OFF iQOO Neo9 Pro 5G (Fiery Red, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor | Supercomputing Chip Q1 | Flagship Level Sony IMX920 Camera (236)

Apple iPhone 13:

The iPhone 13 is still considered to be one of the best smartphones due to its durable performance. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The device comes with a 12MP dual-camera system which supports different photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording, and more. On the front, it features a 12 MP selfie camera. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic chip for smooth and fast performance. On Amazon, you can get the smartphone at Rs.49499, giving you a 17 percent discount.

Specifications Display: 6.1-inch Rear camera: 12MP Chipset: A15 Bionic Front camera: 12MP Battery: 3227mAh Storage: 128GB

2. Honor X9b:

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness. The Honor X9b is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 paired with 8GB RAM. It also comes with an Adreno 710 GPU for a smooth gaming experience. For photography, the smartphone features a triple-camera setup which includes a 108MP wide, 5MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro camera. On the Front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. Additionally, it is backed by a 5800mAh DXOMARK Gold Li-Po battery. During the Holi sale, you can get this smartphone at a 16 percent discount from Amazon.

Specifications Display: 6.78-inch Rear camera: 108MP Chipset: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Front camera: 16MP Battery: 5800mAh Storage: 256 GB

3. IQOO Z9:

The IQOO Z9 comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1800nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 fabricated with 2nd Gen 4nm process and paired with 8GB RAM. The IQOO Z9 features a dual camera setup which includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 camera with OIS and a 2MP telephoto camera. For lasting performance, the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 44W fast charging. Grab a 20 percent discount on this smartphone during the Amazon Holi sale.

Specifications Display: 6.67-inch Rear camera: 50MP Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Front camera: 16MP Battery: 5000mAh Storage: 128GB

4. Poco M6 Pro:

The Poco M6 Pro comes with a 6.79-inch AdaptiveSync display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The display offers a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 paired with 8GB RAM. To capture moments, the device features an AI dual camera setup which consists of a 50 MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The Poco M6 Pro is backed by a 5000mAh battery which will support 22.5W fast charging. The Poco M6 Pro is available at a 38 percent discount during the Amazon smartphone Holi sale.

Specifications Display: 6.79-inch Rear camera: 50MP Chipset: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Front camera: 8MP Battery: 5000mAh Storage: 128GB

5. iQOO Neo 9 Pro:

The smartphone on the list is the iQOO Neo 9 Pro which features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display. It supports up to 144 Hz refresh rate and 3000nits local peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 gen 2 processor paired with 12GB RAM. The smartphone houses a dual camera system which consists of a 50MP Sony IMX920 primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 5160mAh battery. You can get the smartphone at a 10 percent discount on Amazon.

Specifications Display: 6.78-inch Rear camera: 50MP Chipset: Snapdragon 8 gen 2 Front camera: 16MP Battery: 5160mAh Storage: 256GB

