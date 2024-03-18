Amazon smartphone Holi sale: From iPhone 13 to Honor X9b, get up to 38 discount
Amazon has finally announced its smartphone Holi sale with up to 38 percent off on top smartphones such as iPhone 13, Honor X9b, and more.
Amazon smartphone Holi sale: The festival of colors is just around the corner and that means e-commerce websites will be announcing huge deals and discounts on top electronic items. Amazon has already announced its smartphone Holi sale which is providing massive discounts and offers on top smartphones such as Apple iPhone 13, Poco M6 Pro, Honor X9b, and much more. If you want a smartphone upgrade or looking for gifting purposes, then check out the list of top discounted smartphones on Amazon.
Amazon smartphone Holi sale
- Apple iPhone 13:
The iPhone 13 is still considered to be one of the best smartphones due to its durable performance. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The device comes with a 12MP dual-camera system which supports different photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording, and more. On the front, it features a 12 MP selfie camera. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic chip for smooth and fast performance. On Amazon, you can get the smartphone at Rs.49499, giving you a 17 percent discount.
|Specifications
|Display: 6.1-inch
|Rear camera: 12MP
|Chipset: A15 Bionic
|Front camera: 12MP
|Battery: 3227mAh
|Storage: 128GB
2. Honor X9b:
The smartphone features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness. The Honor X9b is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 paired with 8GB RAM. It also comes with an Adreno 710 GPU for a smooth gaming experience. For photography, the smartphone features a triple-camera setup which includes a 108MP wide, 5MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro camera. On the Front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. Additionally, it is backed by a 5800mAh DXOMARK Gold Li-Po battery. During the Holi sale, you can get this smartphone at a 16 percent discount from Amazon.
|Specifications
|Display: 6.78-inch
|Rear camera: 108MP
|Chipset: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
|Front camera: 16MP
|Battery: 5800mAh
|Storage: 256 GB
3. IQOO Z9:
The IQOO Z9 comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1800nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 fabricated with 2nd Gen 4nm process and paired with 8GB RAM. The IQOO Z9 features a dual camera setup which includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 camera with OIS and a 2MP telephoto camera. For lasting performance, the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 44W fast charging. Grab a 20 percent discount on this smartphone during the Amazon Holi sale.
|Specifications
|Display: 6.67-inch
|Rear camera: 50MP
|Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7200
|Front camera: 16MP
|Battery: 5000mAh
|Storage: 128GB
4. Poco M6 Pro:
The Poco M6 Pro comes with a 6.79-inch AdaptiveSync display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The display offers a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 paired with 8GB RAM. To capture moments, the device features an AI dual camera setup which consists of a 50 MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The Poco M6 Pro is backed by a 5000mAh battery which will support 22.5W fast charging. The Poco M6 Pro is available at a 38 percent discount during the Amazon smartphone Holi sale.
|Specifications
|Display: 6.79-inch
|Rear camera: 50MP
|Chipset: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
|Front camera: 8MP
|Battery: 5000mAh
|Storage: 128GB
5. iQOO Neo 9 Pro:
The smartphone on the list is the iQOO Neo 9 Pro which features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display. It supports up to 144 Hz refresh rate and 3000nits local peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 gen 2 processor paired with 12GB RAM. The smartphone houses a dual camera system which consists of a 50MP Sony IMX920 primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 5160mAh battery. You can get the smartphone at a 10 percent discount on Amazon.
|Specifications
|Display: 6.78-inch
|Rear camera: 50MP
|Chipset: Snapdragon 8 gen 2
|Front camera: 16MP
|Battery: 5160mAh
|Storage: 256GB
