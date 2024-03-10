 Top 5 phones of 2024: Google Pixels to Apple iPhones, here's what you can expect | Mobile News

Top 5 phones of 2024: Google Pixels to Apple iPhones, here's what you can expect

2024 promises an array of thrilling new smartphones from major players like Google, Apple, Samsung, and Asus.

By: HT TECH
Mar 10 2024, 13:59 IST
Get ready for the future: Exciting new smartphones expected in 2024 including Google Pixels and Apple iPhones. (unsplash)
Get ready for the future: Exciting new smartphones expected in 2024 including Google Pixels and Apple iPhones. (unsplash)

Get ready for some exciting new smartphones in 2024! From Google Pixels to Apple iPhones, here's what you can expect:

1. Google Pixel 8A:

The Pixel 8A promises a top-notch experience without the hefty price tag. It's rumored to feature a beautiful OLED display, an improved camera system, and the latest Snapdragon processor. With regular software updates and an easy-to-use interface, the Pixel 8A is perfect for those who want a reliable phone without spending too much.

2. iPhone 16 Series:

Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 series is generating a lot of buzz. With a larger Pro model and advanced AI features, including Siri improvements and smarter camera software, these phones are sure to impress. Plus, they'll feature Apple's latest A18 chip for unmatched performance and efficiency.

3. Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro:

Google's Pixel 9 series will continue to focus on AI-powered features. Expect enhancements to the camera system, improved performance in low light, and personalized recommendations powered by Google's AI model, Gemini. With sleek designs and smooth performance, the Pixel 9 series offers a premium Android experience.

4. Samsung Galaxy Fold 6, Flip 6:

Samsung's foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, are getting upgrades too. With improvements to the hinge mechanism, multitasking capabilities, and camera systems, these phones offer unparalleled performance. Plus, they'll feature the latest Snapdragon processor and 5G connectivity for a seamless experience.

5. Asus Zenfone 11:

Asus enters the smartphone market with the Zenfone 11, offering high performance at an affordable price. Rumored features include a stunning AMOLED display, a powerful Snapdragon processor, and a versatile camera system. With timely software updates and a customizable interface, the Zenfone 11 is a great choice for budget-conscious users.

With these new smartphones pushing the boundaries of innovation, 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting year for mobile enthusiasts. Whether you're looking for cutting-edge features or value-driven performance, there's something for everyone in this year's lineup.

 

First Published Date: 10 Mar, 13:52 IST
Top 5 phones of 2024: Google Pixels to Apple iPhones, here's what you can expect
