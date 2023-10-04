Icon

Apple rolls out iOS 17.1 Beta 2 update; New StandBy display features added, and more

iOS 17.1 Beta 2 update has been rolled out by Apple just a few hours ago. The new update adds new features to StandBy display, fixes a battery glitch, and more. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 04 2023, 09:21 IST
Know everything new added to the iOS 17.1 Beta 2 update. (Unsplash)

Apple has just rolled out the iOS 17.1 Beta 2 update for iPhones. The new update will be available to those who have signed up for Apple's Developer program and are eligible to receive beta updates. The rest of the users will not see this till the stable version is rolled out globally, which is likely to happen by the end of the month. The new update has added a couple of fixes to some prominent glitches and has added a new display feature to StandBy mode. Let us take a look at everything Apple plans to add with the iOS 17.1 update.

Everything new in iOS 17.1 Beta 2 update

New StandBy feature: Apple introduced the StandBy mode last year with the iPhone 14 series. This mode is available in all iPhones that support iOS 17, but it is only available in always-on display mode in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 Pro models. For the unaware, it is essentially a smart display for your iPhone that offers quick access to glanceable information, that a user can customize.

With the new update, Apple has added a new ‘Display' section under StandBy settings. It now houses some new customization options. The display can now be turned off either automatically, after 20 seconds, or never. The night mode feature that shows the StandBy display with a red tint and low ambient lighting has also been added to the Display section. The Motion to Wake option has also been relocated here.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Ringtones and Text Tones added: We saw that Apple removed more than 20 new ringtones and text tones in the iOS 17.1 Beta 1 update, which were first added in the iOS 17 update. However, they have now been added back, and it appears that there was a glitch in the first beta that prevented the new ringtones from being displayed.

The new ringtones include Arpeggio, Breaking, Canopy, Chalet, Chirp, Daybreak, Departure, Dollop, Journey, Kettle, Mercury, Milky Way, Quad, Radial, Scavenger, Seedling, Shelter, Sprinkles, Steps, Storytime, Tease, Tilt, Unfold, and Valley. Apart from these, more than 10 new text tones have also been added.

Charging limit issue for iPhone 15 fixed: Apple added a new charging feature for the iPhone 15 series, where users can toggle an option to prevent the phones from charging past the 80 percent mark. However, in the Beta 1 update, it was seen that the iPhone ignored this setting and charged up to 100 percent even when the option was turned on. It has now been fixed.

First Published Date: 04 Oct, 08:39 IST
