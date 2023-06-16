Awesome deal! iPhone 12 gets a big price cut; Know the offer here

Grab the iPhone 12 at a lower price with discounts, exchange offers, and bank deals on the smartphone. Check offer details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 16 2023, 18:20 IST
iPhone 12
The iPhone 12 is one of Apple’s most value-for-money iPhones right now. (Unsplash)
iPhone 12
The iPhone 12 is one of Apple’s most value-for-money iPhones right now. (Unsplash)

The dream of owning a flagship iPhone is tough to achieve in real life as, for many, it is very expensive. In fact, most flagship smartphones are so expensive that owning them can burn a big hole in your pocket. Even the flagships which have been in the market for 1-2 years show no sign of coming down to the mid-range price level. However, there is one premium smartphone that can be yours at a price, which can seem quite ridiculous. And it is no random device either. Flipkart is offering an incredible iPhone 12 price-cut deal. Check the details below.

iPhone 12 Discount

Flipkart has reduced the price of the iPhone 12 by a massive amount, and it could be yours for a very low price right now. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, the e-commerce platform has reduced the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 53999, giving you a 9 percent discount on the smartphone. Additionally, there are further discounts on the smartphone available that you can check below.

Other offers

Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. 35000 off if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange offer availability in your area.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B08L5TGWD1-1

iPhone 12 Bank offers

Customers can get a flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also get a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Jun, 18:20 IST
Home Mobile News Awesome deal! iPhone 12 gets a big price cut; Know the offer here
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies
Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets