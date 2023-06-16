Awesome deal! iPhone 12 gets a big price cut; Know the offer here

The dream of owning a flagship iPhone is tough to achieve in real life as, for many, it is very expensive. In fact, most flagship smartphones are so expensive that owning them can burn a big hole in your pocket. Even the flagships which have been in the market for 1-2 years show no sign of coming down to the mid-range price level. However, there is one premium smartphone that can be yours at a price, which can seem quite ridiculous. And it is no random device either. Flipkart is offering an incredible iPhone 12 price-cut deal. Check the details below.

iPhone 12 Discount

Flipkart has reduced the price of the iPhone 12 by a massive amount, and it could be yours for a very low price right now. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, the e-commerce platform has reduced the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 53999, giving you a 9 percent discount on the smartphone. Additionally, there are further discounts on the smartphone available that you can check below.

Other offers

Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. 35000 off if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange offer availability in your area.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B08L5TGWD1-1

iPhone 12 Bank offers

Customers can get a flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also get a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.