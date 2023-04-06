Best deals on 5G phones under 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Oppo A78, more

Looking for the perfect smartphone deal? Know the best 5G mobile phones you can buy under Rs. 20000. List includes Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Oppo A78 and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 06 2023, 19:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy F23
Know the best deals on 5G mobile phones under Rs. 20000. The smartphones list includes Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Oppo A78 among others. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy F23
Know the best deals on 5G mobile phones under Rs. 20000. The smartphones list includes Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Oppo A78 among others. (Divya / HT Tech)

Best deals on 5G phones under 20000: If you're looking to upgrade your smartphone and looking for the best deals right now, you need to know the best mobile phones you can buy under Rs. 20000. The list includes Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Oppo A78 and more.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

Samsung is one of the best smartphones in the market so it isn't a surprise that they have excellent 5G smartphones even in the sub-20K segment. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with up to 6GB RAM. You get an excellent triple camera system with a 50MP primary camera and massive 5000mAh battery. On Amazon, you can buy the smartphone for Rs. 16899.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BV2Z12QW

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Xiaomi's Poco series was launched as a flagship-killer lineup, which has now transpired into excellent budget and mid-range smartphones. The Poco M4 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor with 6GB RAM. Capture stunning images with the 64 MP primary camera in a triple camera system. The smartphone can be bought from Flipkart starting Rs. 12999.

B0B3TFDPL3

Realme 10 Pro 5G

The Realme 10 Pro 5G is the one of the best additions to the 10 Pro series, featuring a premium 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Processor, and a 108 MP primary sensor paired with a 2 MP macro lens. It houses a massive 5000mAh battery. The smartphone is available to buy on Flipkart starting Rs. 18999.

B0BPYPZNHD

Motorola G62 5G

Motorola has marked its return to the Indian smartphone market with a range of great budget smartphones. The Motorola G62 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM. You get a triple camera system with a 50MP primary camera. There is a 16MP front camera too for selfies. The starting price for the smartphone on Amazon is Rs. 17700.

B0BNKJYHTQ
B082F2T5PQ

The smartphone is priced starting Rs. 18999 on Amazon.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Apr, 19:33 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Best deals on 5G phones under 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Oppo A78, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow

Editor’s Pick

Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets