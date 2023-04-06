Best deals on 5G phones under 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Oppo A78, more

Best deals on 5G phones under 20000: If you're looking to upgrade your smartphone and looking for the best deals right now, you need to know the best mobile phones you can buy under Rs. 20000. The list includes Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Oppo A78 and more.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

Samsung is one of the best smartphones in the market so it isn't a surprise that they have excellent 5G smartphones even in the sub-20K segment. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with up to 6GB RAM. You get an excellent triple camera system with a 50MP primary camera and massive 5000mAh battery. On Amazon, you can buy the smartphone for Rs. 16899.

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Xiaomi's Poco series was launched as a flagship-killer lineup, which has now transpired into excellent budget and mid-range smartphones. The Poco M4 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor with 6GB RAM. Capture stunning images with the 64 MP primary camera in a triple camera system. The smartphone can be bought from Flipkart starting Rs. 12999.

Realme 10 Pro 5G

The Realme 10 Pro 5G is the one of the best additions to the 10 Pro series, featuring a premium 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Processor, and a 108 MP primary sensor paired with a 2 MP macro lens. It houses a massive 5000mAh battery. The smartphone is available to buy on Flipkart starting Rs. 18999.

Motorola G62 5G

Motorola has marked its return to the Indian smartphone market with a range of great budget smartphones. The Motorola G62 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM. You get a triple camera system with a 50MP primary camera. There is a 16MP front camera too for selfies. The starting price for the smartphone on Amazon is Rs. 17700.

