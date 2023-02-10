Best smartphones to gift on Valentine’s Day; iPhone 14 Pro Max, Nothing Phone and more

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and it's the perfect time to give your partner the perfect gift. And what makes a better gift than a new smartphone? From flagship devices to budget smartphones, you can find smartphones for all needs here so that you can make this Valentine's Day something to remember for a long time! Check out the best smartphones to gift your partner this Valentine's Day from flagship options like iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to budget smartphones like Samsung Galaxy F23 and Redmi Note 12.

1. iPhone 14 Pro Max - The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a new “Dynamic Island” notch on a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by the new A16 Bionic paired with up to 1TB storage. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a new 48MP primary sensor at the back.

2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra - The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra combines the functionality of the Samsung Galaxy S series and Note series of smartphones. It features stunning cameras which are capable of 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone. The Galaxy S22 Ultra also features Samsung's S Pen which can be used to create doodles, edit photos, videos and so much more.

3. Nothing Phone (1) - Besides the much-talked feature of its LED light at the back, Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display, protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It packs a mid-range chipset of 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ and gets a 4500mAh battery. For photography, it brings a dual-camera setup of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens.

4. Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G - The Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G is the one of the best additions to the 10 Pro series, featuring a premium curved 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, and a 108 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP macro lens. It houses a massive 5000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

5. Samsung Galaxy F23 - Samsung is one of the best smartphones in the market so it isn't a surprise that they have excellent 5G smartphones even in the sub-20K segment. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with up to 6GB RAM. You get an excellent triple camera system with a 50MP primary camera and massive 5000mAh battery.

6. iQOO Z6 Lite - The iQOO Z6 5G is an excellent smartphone which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Chipset with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It features a 6.58-inch FHD+ 120Hz display. There is a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP eye autofocus primary camera. In terms of battery, the iQOO Z6 5G has a massive 5000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.