Best time to buy a new iPhone 15? Here is when to buy an Apple phone at its cheapest

In a little over a day's time, the Apple event 2023 will go live and iPhone 15 launch is expected to happen there. With all the big upgrades and new features that tipsters have leaked and analysts have talked up, Apple fans just cannot wait for it to be rolled out. If you too, are impressed with the rumored specifications and are looking to buy the new iPhone 15, then you should know that you will have to pay the premium launch price for it. However, if you do not want to spend so much on the new Apple smartphone, there is a way to save big bucks. Check out how to buy an iPhone at its cheapest price. Yes, it applies even to the Apple iPhone 15.

Before getting to the buying and deals part, let us take a look at the expected iPhone 15 prices this year. A 9to5Mac report quoted DigiTimes Research senior analyst Luke Lin saying that both the iPhone 15 Pro models can see a “major price hike” compared to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, whereas the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to be priced the same as their predecessors at $799 and $899, respectively. According to Lin, the price hike will be largely due to two reasons. First, the shift from a stainless steel body to a titanium frame, and second, the inclusion of a periscope zoom lens in iPhone 15 Pro Max.

And just how much will these upgrades cost the consumers? As per the report, the iPhone 15 Pro can get a hike of $100 and start from $1099, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max can be as expensive as $200 and start from a massive $1299 at the Apple event.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Best time to buy an iPhone at its cheapest

So, maybe you are in the market for a new iPhone, but you do not particularly care for the iPhone 15, in that case, the best time to buy an iPhone for cheap will be different. Let us break it down.

For those who reside in the US and the UK, the best time to buy a new iPhone that is not the latest one is the period between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, it will fall between November 24, Friday to November 27, Monday. This is the biggest sale period for the two countries and you will be able to find great deals on iPhone 14 and iPhone 13. iPhone 13 will be available at its cheapest price, so that is something you should look into.

For those who live in India, the best periods will be the Dussehra and Diwali sales. Dussehra falls on October 24, so 7 to 14 October will be the period for the sale, and since Diwali falls on November 12, the likely sale dates will be November 1 through November 7. These sales will see a big drop in the prices of iPhone 13 and iPhone 14.

Best time to buy the iPhone 15

Sadly, the iPhone 15 is an upcoming smartphone, and price reductions aren't expected for a year. Buyers may see a slight price drop during the Amazon Day sale or other summer sale events. Also, even this slight price drop will not be seen till Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and Dussehra/Diwali 2024 roll around.

However, that will still not be the cheapest price for the iPhone 15 as Apple smartphones stay in circulation for two years. It's because iPhones remain in manufacturing for two years (not the Pro and Pro Max, just the standard variants). So, the cheapest price on the iPhone 15 will only be seen at the end of the year in 2025.

But if you are not willing to wait two years, then you should keep an eye out for the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14 during the abovementioned sale periods.