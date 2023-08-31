Don't rush to buy iPhone 14 or iPhone 13 now! Wait for iPhone 15 launch

In just a matter of days, Apple is set to reveal its latest iPhone model, the iPhone 15 series, at its upcoming 'Wonderlust' event on September 12. If you're not closely following the iPhone news, this might come as a surprise, but here's a tip: don't rush to buy an iPhone 14 or iPhone 13 right now. The reason behind this smart decision is nothing else, but the iPhone 15 launch.

The Apple iPhone 15, set to be revealed on Apple launch event September 12, will likely be available for pre-order that same week, probably on Friday, September 15. It will most likely hit the stores on Friday, September 22. Now, why should you care? Because when Apple launches a new iPhone, prices of old models tend to drop across the board. So, hold off on buying one for now.

Price Drop

Even if you're not eyeing the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, the current best iPhone, the iPhone 14, is going to get cheaper when the new one arrives. Apple usually drops the price of the older model when they release a new one. For example, last year's iPhone 13 got a price cut when the new model came out in September. You can expect a modest price drop, maybe around $50 to $100 according to an iMore report. Plus, carriers will likely offer some tempting deals to get you to buy iPhones in the next few weeks.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Consider Other Options

If you are in the market for a new iPhone, the only 'safe' option right now is the iPhone SE. It won't be replaced at the September iPhone 15 event or anytime soon. Waiting for the price of something like the iPhone 11 or 12 to drop might get you a slightly more powerful phone for less money.

In short, wait until after September 12 before making any decisions about your next iPhone purchase. Keep an eye on the Apple event to find out exactly what Apple has in store and how it will affect the prices of their existing iPhones.