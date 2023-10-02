Icon

Fipkart Big Billion Days sale: Samsung Galaxy F13, OPPO A17k to realme C55, check top deals

From Samsung Galaxy F13, OPPO A17k to realme C55, check out the best discounts on smartphones at the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 02 2023, 10:04 IST
Icon
From Lava Agni 2 to Itel A60s, check top smartphone deals on Amazon
Realme C55
1/5 Itel P40 Plus: The Itel smartphone features a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 12nm Unisoc T606 Tiger Series Octa-core processor. It is backed with a massive 7000 mAh battery and has a 13MP AI rear camera and 8MP front camera. The Itel P40 Plus originally retails for Rs.9654, however, from Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.8499, giving you a discount of 12 percent.  (Amazon)
Realme C55
2/5 Itel S23: The smartphone features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 12nm Unisoc T606 Octa-core processor coupled with 16GB RAM. It comes with a 50MP AI dual rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery for long lasting performance. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.10999, but you can get it for just Rs.8999, giving you a discount of 18 percent on Amazon. (Amazon)
Realme C55
3/5 Lava Blaze: The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate and Widevine L1 DRM Protection. It is powered by an octa-core 2.2GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The smartphone comes with a 50MP AI camera and is backed with a 5000mAh Lithium Polymer battery. The Lava Blaze is priced at Rs.14999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.9999, giving you a discount of 33 percent. (Amazon)
Realme C55
4/5 Itel A60s: It features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display and supports fingerprint sensor and face unlock. It is equipped with a Unisoc Octa-core processor and is backed by a 5000 mAh battery for lasting performance. It comes with an 8MP main camera and a 5MP front camera. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Itel A60s retails for Rs.8499, but from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.6999, giving you a discount of 18 percent. (Amazon)
Realme C55
5/5 Lava Agni 2: The smartphone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Octa-core 2.6GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7050 6nm processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It features a quad-camera consisting of a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP Macro, and 2MP Depth camera. It supports a 66W fast charging. The Lava Agni 2 is priced at Rs.25999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.21499, giving you a 17 percent discount. (Amazon)
Realme C55
icon View all Images
The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is going live on October 7, 2023. Check the best deals on smartphones. (HT Tech)

The most awaited Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is now just a few days away. The festive season is here which means you can get top discounts from e-commerce websites on top products ranging from different brands. This year, Flipkart will be offering massive discounts on electronic products such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, etc. If you are someone who's waiting for the sale then check out the revealed discount prices on top smartphones including Samsung Galaxy F13, OPPO A17k, realme C55 and more.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale on best smartphones

Samsung Galaxy F13. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by Exynos 850 Processor coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It comes with a triple camera setup consisting of a 50 MP main camera that captures high-quality images, It also has an 8MP front camera. It is backed with a 6000 mAh Lithium Ion battery for lasting performance. The smartphone retails for Rs.14999, however, during the Flipkart sale, you can get it for Rs.9199, giving you a 38 percent discount.

B0BH91G6VP-1

Oppo A17k: It features a 6.56-inch HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 Processor for smooth performance. It comes with an 8 MP AI main camera and a 5MP front camera. The smartphone is backed with a 5000 mAh battery for long hours of performance. It also comes with RAM Expansion technology for extra storage. The smartphone retails for Rs.12999, but, you can get it for Rs.8999, giving you a 30 percent discount.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BHJC43JW-2

Realme C55: The smartphone features a 6.72-inch full HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It has a dual-camera setup consisting of a 64 MP AI camera and an 8MP front camera. It is powered by a Helio G88 Processor coupled with 16 GB of dynamic RAM. It is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 33 W SUPEVOOC charge. The Realme C55 retails for Rs.12999, however, after the commencement of the Flipkart sale, you can get it for Rs.9999.

B0BZDSGDC1-3

Motorola G32: It features a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It comes with a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50 MP main camera and a 16MP front camera. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor for performance. It also has a 5000 mAh Lithium Polymer battery which supports a 33 W TurboPower charger. The smartphone retails for Rs.18999, however, you can get it for Rs.9999, on the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

B0CBFZ4C6F-4

Poco M5: The smartphone features a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate. It features an AI triple camera setup consisting of a 50 MP ultra HD main camera, a 2 MP depth camera and a 2 MP macro camera. It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 Processor. The smartphone is backed with a 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer battery for lasting performance. It retails for Rs.15999, however, during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, you can get it for Rs.7777, giving you a 51 percent discount.

B0BGX4YFRX-5

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Oct, 10:03 IST
Home Mobile News Fipkart Big Billion Days sale: Samsung Galaxy F13, OPPO A17k to realme C55, check top deals
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
The
Cypher 007 launched on Apple Arcade; check exciting update
The Asian Games
Video game competitions should be in the Olympics
Animal Simulator
Roblox Animal Simulator: Everything you need to know
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon