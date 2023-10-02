Fipkart Big Billion Days sale: Samsung Galaxy F13, OPPO A17k to realme C55, check top deals

The most awaited Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is now just a few days away. The festive season is here which means you can get top discounts from e-commerce websites on top products ranging from different brands. This year, Flipkart will be offering massive discounts on electronic products such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, etc. If you are someone who's waiting for the sale then check out the revealed discount prices on top smartphones including Samsung Galaxy F13, OPPO A17k, realme C55 and more.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale on best smartphones

Samsung Galaxy F13. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by Exynos 850 Processor coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It comes with a triple camera setup consisting of a 50 MP main camera that captures high-quality images, It also has an 8MP front camera. It is backed with a 6000 mAh Lithium Ion battery for lasting performance. The smartphone retails for Rs.14999, however, during the Flipkart sale, you can get it for Rs.9199, giving you a 38 percent discount.

Oppo A17k: It features a 6.56-inch HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 Processor for smooth performance. It comes with an 8 MP AI main camera and a 5MP front camera. The smartphone is backed with a 5000 mAh battery for long hours of performance. It also comes with RAM Expansion technology for extra storage. The smartphone retails for Rs.12999, but, you can get it for Rs.8999, giving you a 30 percent discount.

Realme C55: The smartphone features a 6.72-inch full HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It has a dual-camera setup consisting of a 64 MP AI camera and an 8MP front camera. It is powered by a Helio G88 Processor coupled with 16 GB of dynamic RAM. It is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 33 W SUPEVOOC charge. The Realme C55 retails for Rs.12999, however, after the commencement of the Flipkart sale, you can get it for Rs.9999.

Motorola G32: It features a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It comes with a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50 MP main camera and a 16MP front camera. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor for performance. It also has a 5000 mAh Lithium Polymer battery which supports a 33 W TurboPower charger. The smartphone retails for Rs.18999, however, you can get it for Rs.9999, on the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Poco M5: The smartphone features a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate. It features an AI triple camera setup consisting of a 50 MP ultra HD main camera, a 2 MP depth camera and a 2 MP macro camera. It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 Processor. The smartphone is backed with a 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer battery for lasting performance. It retails for Rs.15999, however, during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, you can get it for Rs.7777, giving you a 51 percent discount.