Flipkart Mobile Bonanza deals under 30000: Galaxy A34, Google Pixel 6a, Oppo Reno8 T, more

Looking for a new smartphone under Rs. 30000? Here are some great Flipkart Mobile Bonanza deals for you. Check deals on Samsung Galaxy A34, Google Pixel 6a, Oppo Reno8 T, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G quick review: Premium vibes
1/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Design: With a minimalistic approach, Samsung has done an excellent job of replicating the latest premium Galaxy S23-like design on a mid-range smartphone. Plus, Galaxy A34 gets IP67 water and resistance ratings.  (Divya / HT Tech)
2/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Display: It has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate which manages to bring vibrant colours, deep blacks, and wide viewing angles. Well, a major letdown is the teardrop notch and thick bezels. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A34
3/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Performance: The phone packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, capable of handling a wide range of tasks effortlessly. It smoothly ran graphics-heavy games like Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty: Mobile at medium settings, even for gaming. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A34
4/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 software: It comes with OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The Galaxy A34 offers a smooth and efficient user experience with quick app loading times. However, there are some pre-installed apps, which can be uninstalled, if needed. (Divya / HT Tech)
5/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Cameras: It boasts a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple camera setup. In daylight, it captures images with abundant detail and contrast with a slight colour boost. Portraits are one of its strengths with near to accurate edge detection. While it still has room for improvement in low-light conditions.  (Divya / HT Tech)
6/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 selfie camera: With a 13MP front camera, it captures detailed and true-to-life photos in natural light. However, under artificial lighting or at night, some noise may be present. (Divya / HT Tech)
7/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Battery: With the 5000mAh battery, it can easily survive more than a day. Another limitation is the 25W charging speed, which takes around 1 hour and 30 minutes to fuel up the phone from 0-100%.  (Divya / HT Tech)
8/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 sound and connectivity: It gets stereo speakers which have support for Dolby Atmos offering loud and clear sound. However, you will not find any 3.5mm audio jack. The 5G connectivity has been satisfactory too, you will get good internet speed and the absence of call drops.  (Divya / HT Tech)
9/10 Verdict: At Rs. 30999, the Samsung Galaxy A34 comes with 4 Years of OS Updates, overall satisfactory performance, decent cameras, and good battery life – it has definitely emerged as a great option to consider.  (Divya / HT Tech)
10/10 However, some letdowns such as outdated dew-drop display and slow charging are some factors that you should consider before going with Galaxy A34. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A34 and Nothing Phone 1
From Samsung Galaxy A34, Google Pixel 6a to Oppo Reno8 T – check top Flipkart Mobile Bonanza deals under Rs. 30000. (HT Tech)

Selecting a new smartphone for yourself can never be easy. First, you need to consider your budget, and then the quest for the perfect smartphone with impressive features, good battery life, and good camera performance come into consideration. One of the great ways to buy the best smartphone for yourself can be to compare the features and prices of various models to find the best value for your money.

But you don't need to go that far! If you are looking for a smartphone under Rs. 30000, then Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza Sale has some great options for you at affordable prices. If you are looking for quick suggestions, then here are a few for you from Samsung Galaxy A34, Google Pixel 6a to Oppo Reno8 T, and more.

Top Flipkart Mobile Bonanza deals under 30000

  • Samsung Galaxy A34: The latest Galaxy A34 has just found its new price. It was launched at a price of Rs. 30999. However, Flipkart has reduced the price to Rs. 28999 during the sale. Plus, a couple of bank offers can further help you to buy the Dimensity 1080 chipset-packing smartphone at an affordable price.
  • iQOO Neo 7 5G: The iQOO Neo 7 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 and provides a 120W flash charging option. It is priced at Rs. 29990. Plus, up to Rs. 1000 off via bank offers.
  • Google Pixel 6a: An affordable Pixel phone! It gets a 12MP Sony sensor for the main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Though the sensor is old, the clicks captured are superb. Google Pixel 6a is currently priced at Rs. 29999 on Flipkart.
  • Nothing Phone 1: There are just two cameras on the rear and both of these form an overall good camera system. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Phone 1 is currently priced at Rs. 29999 on Flipkart.
  • Oppo Reno8 T: It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a 4800mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and packs a 108MP main camera coupled with a 2MP depth sensor and a 32MP front snapper for selfies. Currently, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G is priced at Rs. 29999. Plus, consider Rs. 3000 off on HDFC, ICICI, Kotak, and SBI bank cards.

