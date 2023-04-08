Flipkart Mobile Bonanza deals under 30000: Galaxy A34, Google Pixel 6a, Oppo Reno8 T, more

Selecting a new smartphone for yourself can never be easy. First, you need to consider your budget, and then the quest for the perfect smartphone with impressive features, good battery life, and good camera performance come into consideration. One of the great ways to buy the best smartphone for yourself can be to compare the features and prices of various models to find the best value for your money.

But you don't need to go that far! If you are looking for a smartphone under Rs. 30000, then Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza Sale has some great options for you at affordable prices. If you are looking for quick suggestions, then here are a few for you from Samsung Galaxy A34, Google Pixel 6a to Oppo Reno8 T, and more.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Top Flipkart Mobile Bonanza deals under 30000

Samsung Galaxy A34: The latest Galaxy A34 has just found its new price. It was launched at a price of Rs. 30999. However, Flipkart has reduced the price to Rs. 28999 during the sale. Plus, a couple of bank offers can further help you to buy the Dimensity 1080 chipset-packing smartphone at an affordable price.

iQOO Neo 7 5G: The iQOO Neo 7 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 and provides a 120W flash charging option. It is priced at Rs. 29990. Plus, up to Rs. 1000 off via bank offers.

Google Pixel 6a: An affordable Pixel phone! It gets a 12MP Sony sensor for the main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Though the sensor is old, the clicks captured are superb. Google Pixel 6a is currently priced at Rs. 29999 on Flipkart.

Nothing Phone 1: There are just two cameras on the rear and both of these form an overall good camera system. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Phone 1 is currently priced at Rs. 29999 on Flipkart.

