Forthcoming iPhone 16 Pro leaks reveal exciting design changes and camera upgrades

The anticipation for Apple's next flagship is reaching new heights as CAD schematics of the iPhone 16 Pro have made their way online, revealing some intriguing design changes from its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro. Leaked by 91Mobiles, the schematics showcase the smaller version of the iPhone 16 Pro, set to replace the current iPhone 15 Pro. Despite being slightly larger, measuring 149.6 x 71.4 x 8.4 mm, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to be more compact than competitors like the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 9.

Sleek Design, New Features

The increase in size is attributed to Apple's decision to incorporate a 0.2-inch wider display, expanding the screen to 6.3 inches. Despite these alterations, the iPhone 16 Pro maintains the sleek design elements of its predecessor, featuring flat edges, Dynamic Island, and a triple-camera setup with a LiDAR sensor. Notably, 91Mobiles' renders hint at a new addition – a touch-sensitive hardware button, potentially functioning as a camera shutter and zoom slider.

Enhanced Camera System

The camera system continues the legacy of the iPhone 11 Pro series, showcasing the familiar camera bump design. Contrary to recent leaks, the obtained CAD suggests a retention of the known design rather than a fidget spinner-like alternative. Noteworthy upgrades include a 5X tetraprism telephoto camera, a significant improvement from the iPhone 15 Pro's 3X telephoto lens, and a 48MP Ultra-wide camera exclusively for the Pro models.

Excitingly, the iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to introduce new colour options, offering users more personalization choices. Leaks from the previous year also hinted at a larger 3,355mAh capacity battery pack, enhancing the device's overall performance.

While these revelations have stirred considerable excitement, 91Mobiles also recently shared CAD renders of the 4th generation iPhone SE, hinting at Apple's plans for an affordable option in the near future. Industry experts speculate that an unveiling might happen sooner than expected, possibly at the upcoming Fall event, where Apple is also anticipated to unveil a major revamp for the Apple Watch Series 10, commemorating its tenth anniversary.