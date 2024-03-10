 Forthcoming iPhone 16 Pro leaks reveal exciting design changes and camera upgrades | Mobile News

Forthcoming iPhone 16 Pro leaks reveal exciting design changes and camera upgrades

Leaked schematics of the upcoming Apple iPhone 16 Pro reveal exciting design changes and camera upgrades, offering a sneak peek into Apple's upcoming flagship. Check out the highlights here.

iPhone 16 Pro launch: Check out all the rumoured specs
iPhone 16 Pro
1/5 Apple recently launched its new iPhone 15, however, people are already talking about the iPhone 16 launch, which is slated for the Fall of 2024. This year, Apple has introduced a titanium chassis for its iPhone 15 Pro model and next year we may see the same titanium frame. iPhone 16 may also come with solid-state buttons that use haptic feedback. According to Tom’s Guide, the iPhone 16 Pro may feature a new capture button too. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 16 Pro
2/5 Apple with iPhone 16 may come up with a new camera setup. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to feature a tetraprism telephoto lens for improved zooming range. Its ultrawide lens may get an upgrade from 12MP to 48MP,which may significantly boost the camera performance. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo (REUTERS)
iPhone 16 Pro
3/5 Apple analyst Jeff Pu reported that the iPhone 16 Pro may feature the new A18 Pro system-on-chip that may come with new features. Additionally, Apple may adopt Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone 16 Pro for faster download and upload speeds, as well as improved performance.(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 16 Pro
4/5 According to previous trends, the iPhone 16 Pro launch is expected to be in September. Right now, it's too early to come up with an exact date as the company is still working on the development, but it may well be on a Tuesday. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
iPhone 16 Pro
5/5 Apple, after a long time, increased the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100. So, it may do the same with the iPhone 16 version, however, there is no surety of what prices Apple may impose. Well have to wait till the launch to confirm its specs and pricing.  REUTERS/Aly Song (REUTERS)
Leaked iPhone 16 Pro schematics reveal exciting design changes, promising a sleeker, feature-packed successor to iPhone 15 Pro. (Unsplash)

The anticipation for Apple's next flagship is reaching new heights as CAD schematics of the iPhone 16 Pro have made their way online, revealing some intriguing design changes from its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro. Leaked by 91Mobiles, the schematics showcase the smaller version of the iPhone 16 Pro, set to replace the current iPhone 15 Pro. Despite being slightly larger, measuring 149.6 x 71.4 x 8.4 mm, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to be more compact than competitors like the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 9.

Sleek Design, New Features

The increase in size is attributed to Apple's decision to incorporate a 0.2-inch wider display, expanding the screen to 6.3 inches. Despite these alterations, the iPhone 16 Pro maintains the sleek design elements of its predecessor, featuring flat edges, Dynamic Island, and a triple-camera setup with a LiDAR sensor. Notably, 91Mobiles' renders hint at a new addition – a touch-sensitive hardware button, potentially functioning as a camera shutter and zoom slider.

Enhanced Camera System

The camera system continues the legacy of the iPhone 11 Pro series, showcasing the familiar camera bump design. Contrary to recent leaks, the obtained CAD suggests a retention of the known design rather than a fidget spinner-like alternative. Noteworthy upgrades include a 5X tetraprism telephoto camera, a significant improvement from the iPhone 15 Pro's 3X telephoto lens, and a 48MP Ultra-wide camera exclusively for the Pro models.

Excitingly, the iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to introduce new colour options, offering users more personalization choices. Leaks from the previous year also hinted at a larger 3,355mAh capacity battery pack, enhancing the device's overall performance.

While these revelations have stirred considerable excitement, 91Mobiles also recently shared CAD renders of the 4th generation iPhone SE, hinting at Apple's plans for an affordable option in the near future. Industry experts speculate that an unveiling might happen sooner than expected, possibly at the upcoming Fall event, where Apple is also anticipated to unveil a major revamp for the Apple Watch Series 10, commemorating its tenth anniversary.

