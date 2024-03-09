 Mark Zuckerberg criticises Apple Vision Pro again, says Meta Quest 3 is better | Wearables News
Mark Zuckerberg criticises Apple's Vision Pro again, asserting Meta Quest 3's superiority in VR. He highlights comfort, mobility, and price as decisive factors in the ongoing tech clash.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 09 2024, 11:47 IST
Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, defends Quest 3 against Apple Vision Pro, citing superior features and comfort. (AFP)

In the ongoing rivalry between tech titans Meta Platforms and Apple, the social network giant's chief Mark Zuckerberg has unleashed another volley against Apple Vision Pro. This time, the Meta CEO took to Threads to respond to discussions around the limitations of the Vision Pro compared to his own company's Meta Quest 3 headset.

Unfazed by the high-resolution display of Apple's Vision Pro, Zuckerberg asserted, "I don't just believe Quest is the better value; I believe Quest is the superior product, period." Responding to claims that Meta VR engineers suggested the devices were similar, he clarified, "We're not saying the devices are the same. We're saying Quest is better," The Verge reported.

Addressing concerns about potential regressions in Meta's future devices, Zuckerberg highlighted issues such as weight, motion blur, and precision inputs that he believes set Quest apart. In a video filmed using the Meta Quest 3's advanced video passthrough system, he emphasized the device's 120-gram weight advantage, making it more comfortable for extended wear. Zuckerberg also praised the Quest 3's wireless design and wider field of view, claiming that Apple's Vision Pro sacrificed comfort and mobility for its high-resolution display.

Tech War: Features vs. Price

Released in October last year with a $499.99 price tag, the Meta Quest 3 aims to provide a compelling alternative to Apple's Vision Pro. In contrast, the Apple Vision Pro boasts an impressive array of features, including two OLED displays with a total of 23 million pixels, Apple's M2 chip, 12 cameras, five sensors, six microphones, and Siri integration. However, Zuckerberg argued that these enhancements come at a significant cost, both in terms of the device's $3,500 price tag and the compromises made in other aspects.

As the competition between Meta and Apple heats up in the virtual reality space, consumers are left to weigh the trade-offs and determine which company's vision aligns better with their expectations for immersive technology.

First Published Date: 09 Mar, 11:46 IST
