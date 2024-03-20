 Google Pixel 8a FCC listing spotted, hinting at multiple models; Know what’s coming | Mobile News

Google Pixel 8a FCC listing spotted, hinting at multiple models; Know what’s coming

Google Pixel 8a appears in an FCC listing with multiple models, rumoured to be powered by Tensor G3 SoC with a possible price hike compared to Pixel 7a.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Mar 20 2024, 14:44 IST
Icon
From Google Pixel 8a to Android 15, what to expect at Google I/O 2024
Google Pixel 7a
1/5 Google I/O 2024 time and place: Google has announced that its annual developer conference will kick off on May 14 at 10:30 PM IST or 10:00 AM PT. If last year's trend continues, it is likely to be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater at the Google HQ in Mountain View, California. (Google)
Google Pixel 7a
2/5 1. Artificial intelligence: During this year's conference, artificial intelligence (AI) could yet again take center stage, especially after Google already made several major AI announcements this year including Gemini and Gemma, its families of Large Language Models (LLMs). (Google)
Google Pixel 7a
3/5 2. Google Pixel 8a: Google is also likely to showcase its upcoming affordable smartphone, the Pixel 8a. It will be the latest entry into the Google Pixel 8 series which already has the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. In January, an alleged Pixel 8a retail box was spotted online which hints at a Pixel 8-esque design of the rumoured smartphone. (Representative Image) (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Android 15: The Android 14 rollout began last year and more and more devices are getting it. What does this mean? We could potentially see some Android 15-related unveilings or announcements at Google I/0 2024, especially now that the Preview Phase 1 seems to have kicked off. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Other announcements: Apart from this, Google could also make announcements related to its other services including Gmail, Photos, Maps and Workspace. (Unsplash)
Google Pixel 7a
icon View all Images
From features to price, know all about the rumoured Google Pixel 8a. (Representative Image) (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

After weeks of leaks and rumours, the Google Pixel 8a has reportedly been spotted in a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing. The upcoming affordable smartphone by Google is likely to be a part of the company's Pixel 8 series which already has the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, although the Pixel 8a is likely to undercut both in terms of pricing. Being a successor to the Pixel 7a, it may offer similar features while adopting the same affordable price. But is there any truth to all of it? Know all about the rumoured Google Pixel 8a.

Also Read: From AI to Google Pixel 8a, know what to expect at Google Pixel I/O 2024

Google Pixel 8a FCC listing spotted

As per a 9to5Google report, the Google Pixel 8a has been spotted in an FCC listing. For the unaware, before a smartphone or any other wireless device can be sold in the market, it needs approval from regulators, much like the FCC in the US. Thus, companies submit their products to these regulators before launching them in the market. A similar listing has been spotted for the upcoming Google Pixel 8, which is rumoured to debut at the Google I/O 2024 in May.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The report further states that four models were listed - G8HHN, GKV4X, G6GPR, and G576D. All of these have reportedly been described as “variants” of a “phone”. This development comes just months after the Google Pixel 8a retail box surfaced on X which hinted at a Pixel 8-esque design for the upcoming affordable smartphone.

Also Read: Leaked renders hint Google Pixel 9 Pro may pack smaller display and sleek flat edges

Rumours suggest that the Google Pixel 8a might be powered by the Tensor G3 SoC, the same chip that powers its more expensive siblings. However, it might also get a price hike. WinFuture suggests that it could be priced at EUR 569.90 for the 128GB variant, while the 256GB variant might cost EUR 640. In comparison, the Google Pixel 7a is priced at EUR 509, hinting at a EUR 60 price hike for its successor.

First Published Date: 20 Mar, 14:43 IST
Home Mobile News Google Pixel 8a FCC listing spotted, hinting at multiple models; Know what’s coming
