Google Pixel 8a FCC listing spotted, hinting at multiple models; Know what’s coming

After weeks of leaks and rumours, the Google Pixel 8a has reportedly been spotted in a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing. The upcoming affordable smartphone by Google is likely to be a part of the company's Pixel 8 series which already has the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, although the Pixel 8a is likely to undercut both in terms of pricing. Being a successor to the Pixel 7a, it may offer similar features while adopting the same affordable price. But is there any truth to all of it? Know all about the rumoured Google Pixel 8a.

Google Pixel 8a FCC listing spotted

As per a 9to5Google report, the Google Pixel 8a has been spotted in an FCC listing. For the unaware, before a smartphone or any other wireless device can be sold in the market, it needs approval from regulators, much like the FCC in the US. Thus, companies submit their products to these regulators before launching them in the market. A similar listing has been spotted for the upcoming Google Pixel 8, which is rumoured to debut at the Google I/O 2024 in May.

The report further states that four models were listed - G8HHN, GKV4X, G6GPR, and G576D. All of these have reportedly been described as “variants” of a “phone”. This development comes just months after the Google Pixel 8a retail box surfaced on X which hinted at a Pixel 8-esque design for the upcoming affordable smartphone.

Rumours suggest that the Google Pixel 8a might be powered by the Tensor G3 SoC, the same chip that powers its more expensive siblings. However, it might also get a price hike. WinFuture suggests that it could be priced at EUR 569.90 for the 128GB variant, while the 256GB variant might cost EUR 640. In comparison, the Google Pixel 7a is priced at EUR 509, hinting at a EUR 60 price hike for its successor.

