Leaked renders hint Google Pixel 9 Pro may pack smaller display and sleek flat edges

Leaked renders and a video of the Google Pixel 9 Pro have surfaced, offering a glimpse into the design of the upcoming flagship phone.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 16 2024, 13:10 IST
Google Pixel 9 Pro
The Google Pixel 9 Pro could feature a redesigned camera module and embrace flat edges, signaling Google's shift towards a more compact form factor.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro could feature a redesigned camera module and embrace flat edges, signaling Google's shift towards a more compact form factor. (OnLeaks/MSP)

Leaked images and a video of the Google Pixel 9 Pro have surfaced online, giving us a glimpse into what the tech giant has in store for its next-generation smartphone. These renders of Google's upcoming flagship phone, created through a collaboration between renowned leaker OnLeaks and MSP, offer an in-depth look at the potential design of the Pixel 9 Pro, igniting anticipation among tech enthusiasts worldwide.One significant change in the Pixel 9 Pro's design is the rumored reduction in display size compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 8 Pro. While the Google Pixel 8 Pro boasted a sizable 6.8-inch screen, leaks suggest that the Pixel 9 Pro will feature a slightly smaller 6.5-inch flat display.

This adjustment signals Google's potential shift towards a more compact form factor while retaining the punch-hole camera design, giving the device a sleek and modern appearance.

Unlike its predecessor, which featured curved edges, the Pixel 9 Pro embraces flat edges, reminiscent of the iPhone 15, but with a broader profile. The device's right side accommodates the power button and volume keys, while the bottom houses the USB-C port, speaker grille, and SIM card tray. The rear camera module has also undergone a slight makeover, with a more compact design that tucks in the sensors better, although it still appears thick like previous models.

Reports suggest that the Pixel 9 Pro will feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens, and a periscope lens. While it's still too early to confirm the exact specifications, enthusiasts expect significant improvements in the camera department, as Google has consistently delivered groundbreaking advancements with each Pixel generation.

As anticipation builds for the official unveiling of the Pixel 9 series, leaks like these provide a tantalizing glimpse into Google's innovative strides in smartphone technology. With the Pixel 9 Pro poised to set new standards in performance, design, and camera capabilities, tech enthusiasts eagerly await further updates and announcements from Google. Stay tuned for more developments on the Pixel 9 Pro and other upcoming devices from Google's flagship lineup.

First Published Date: 16 Mar, 13:10 IST
