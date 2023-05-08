Grab iQOO 9 Pro at 40% discount on Amazon; You need to pay just this much

You can get the premium iQOO 9 Pro under Rs. 15000 on Amazon today with the help of these amazing offers. Here is all you need to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 08 2023, 15:48 IST
Big discounts on iQOO 11, iQOO 9 to iQOO Neo 7 announced! Check best deals
iQOO 11
1/5 iQOO 11 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0. Earlier priced at Rs. 59999, it can be purchased now for Rs. 49999 due to the price cut and bank offers from Amazon.  (iQOO)
image caption
2/5 Not just this, iQOO has exciting offers on iQOO 9 Series too. The iQOO 9 Pro is available at an effective price of Rs. 39990 against the regular price of Rs. 64990. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 The iQOO 9 Pro packs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a 4700mAh battery with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It features a triple camera setup of 50MP + 16MP + 50MP.  (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 The standard iQOO 9 is also available at an effective price of Rs. 30990 with a massive drop from the regular price of Rs. 42990.  (iQOO)
iQOO Neo 7
5/5 The iQOO Neo 7 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200, 120W charging and features a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED Display. With bank offers, you can get it for Rs. 27999 from Amazon. (iQOO)
iQOO 9 Pro
View all Images
Know how you can get the iQOO 9 Pro under Rs. 15000. (HT Tech)

If you are planning to buy a new phone, you can take advantage of Amazon's Great Summer Sale, which will be ending today. If you are looking for a premium phone which offers a great gaming experience, then you can opt for the iQOO 9 Pro which is available at a discount of a whopping 40 percent on Amazon along with other offers. If you avail other offers too, you can bring down the cost of the iQOO 9 Pro 5G worth Rs. 74990 to under Rs. 15000. Here is all you need to know about the offers.

iQOO 9 Pro price crashes under Rs. 15000 on Amazon

Amazon is offering a flat 40 percent discount on the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the iQOO 9 Pro. With the help of the discount, the price of the phone has come down to Rs. 44990 from its retail price of Rs. 74990, as listed on Amazon. This simply means that if you straight away order the phone on Amazon today you will have to pay the discounted rate of Rs. 44990. But, if you want to bring down the cost of the phone further, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers too.

If you have an old smartphone in a good working mode, you can exchange it to get another up to Rs. 30000 off on the discounted rate of the iQOO 9 Pro. However, it needs to be noted that the price reduction on exchange completely depends on the model of the phone you will be exchanging and how good it functions. On combining both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the iQOO 9 Pro can come down to under Rs. 15000 today. That is you will have to pay just Rs. 14990 for the phone. However, the only condition is, you need to get maximum benefit of the discount offer.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B07WJXKQRN

Meanwhile, Amazon is also offering several bank offers on the device. Some of the offers include: 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on ICICI Credit Card EMI transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; Rs. 1250 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card) Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on ICICI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; Rs. 1250 instant discount on Kotak Bank Credit Cards Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000; among others.

iQOO 9 Pro specs

The iQOO 9 Pro runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and supports 120W flashcharge, which as claimed by the company can charge 50 percent battery in only 8 minutes. The phone also houses a triple rear camera setup and operates on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12.

First Published Date: 08 May, 15:45 IST
