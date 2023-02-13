Hot Deal! Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price slashed from 95999 to 28999 on Flipkart

Attention all fans of foldable smartphones! Flipkart has a deal that's just right for you. The company is offering a significant drop in the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, bringing it to a new low. You can purchase the device with a whopping discount of Rs. 46000. To sweeten the deal, Flipkart has added fantastic card offers and exchange options to make it even more affordable. However, some of you may well be considering whether to buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3 or not. Well, check this out then.

It's worth considering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, especially now at its new budget-friendly price. This flip phone boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. The smartphone features a 12MP dual camera system at the back, and a 10MP front-facing selfie camera. The only drawback is its 3300mAh battery. If you're interested in purchasing this premium foldable smartphone at an affordable price, be sure to check out the details of this deal.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price cut

Flipkart is offering the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a flat Rs. 46000 discount, which is a whopping 47 percent off its retail price. Earlier, it was priced at Rs. 95999, but with this Flipkart deal, you will be able to grab it at just Rs. 49999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

There are several card offers too. With American Express, Bank of Baroda or IDFC FIRST Bank credit card, you will get Rs. 1000 benefit. Moreover, if you have a Flipkart Axis Bank Card, then you will be eligible to get 5 percent cashback.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with exchange deal

What else? Flipkart is offering a massive reduction in price, of up to Rs. 20000, through an exchange deal. That means while exchanging an old smartphone, you will be able to buy this foldable smartphone at just Rs. 28999 after the combination of the exchange deal and discount.

However, you will need to provide the IMEI number and other necessary details of your old smartphone to know how much you can save. Also, the exchange deal will be applicable only on some selective smartphones, hence you should check the available discount before buying this smartphone.

Apart from these offers, the smartphone is eligible for 1-year manufacturer warranty and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories.