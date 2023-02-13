    Trending News

    Hot Deal! Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price slashed from 95999 to 28999 on Flipkart

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price has seen a tremendous fall! Now, get it for just 28999 on Flipkart.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 13 2023, 13:42 IST
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: In Pics
    The Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED display that offers 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. When folded, you’ll get a 1.9-inch AMOLED screen that delivers 512 x 260 pixels resolution.
    1/5 The Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED display that offers 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. When folded, you’ll get a 1.9-inch AMOLED screen that delivers 512 x 260 pixels resolution. (Samsung)
    image caption
    2/5 While there is a 10MP selfie shooter, you also get a 12MP + 12MP dual rear camera setup. (Samsung)
    image caption
    3/5 It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. (Samsung)
    image caption
    4/5 It packs a 3,300mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. (Samsung)
    image caption
    5/5 The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is priced at $1000, which is cheaper than the predecessor. (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
    View all Images
    A sweet offer is here for you! Nab Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at an affordable price. (Unsplash)

    Attention all fans of foldable smartphones! Flipkart has a deal that's just right for you. The company is offering a significant drop in the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, bringing it to a new low. You can purchase the device with a whopping discount of Rs. 46000. To sweeten the deal, Flipkart has added fantastic card offers and exchange options to make it even more affordable. However, some of you may well be considering whether to buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3 or not. Well, check this out then.

    It's worth considering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, especially now at its new budget-friendly price. This flip phone boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. The smartphone features a 12MP dual camera system at the back, and a 10MP front-facing selfie camera. The only drawback is its 3300mAh battery. If you're interested in purchasing this premium foldable smartphone at an affordable price, be sure to check out the details of this deal.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price cut

    Flipkart is offering the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a flat Rs. 46000 discount, which is a whopping 47 percent off its retail price. Earlier, it was priced at Rs. 95999, but with this Flipkart deal, you will be able to grab it at just Rs. 49999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    There are several card offers too. With American Express, Bank of Baroda or IDFC FIRST Bank credit card, you will get Rs. 1000 benefit. Moreover, if you have a Flipkart Axis Bank Card, then you will be eligible to get 5 percent cashback.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with exchange deal

    What else? Flipkart is offering a massive reduction in price, of up to Rs. 20000, through an exchange deal. That means while exchanging an old smartphone, you will be able to buy this foldable smartphone at just Rs. 28999 after the combination of the exchange deal and discount.

    However, you will need to provide the IMEI number and other necessary details of your old smartphone to know how much you can save. Also, the exchange deal will be applicable only on some selective smartphones, hence you should check the available discount before buying this smartphone.

    Apart from these offers, the smartphone is eligible for 1-year manufacturer warranty and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories.

    First Published Date: 13 Feb, 13:42 IST
    Hot Deal! Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price slashed from 95999 to 28999 on Flipkart
