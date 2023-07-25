iOS 16.6 update released! Download now, remove dangerous bugs from your iPhone

iOS 16.6 update has addressed various security flaws. To stop these bugs from affecting your security, update your iPhone now.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 25 2023, 13:08 IST
iPhone
iOS 16.6 update has addressed various security flaws. To stop these bugs from affecting your security, update your iPhone now. (Unsplash)
iPhone
iOS 16.6 update has addressed various security flaws. To stop these bugs from affecting your security, update your iPhone now. (Unsplash)

If you are an iPhone user, then, this news is for you. Apple has just released the iOS 16.6 update. It is a crucial update that addresses multiple security flaws that can leave you exposed to attacks by hackers. It is strongly recommended that you update your iPhone immediately to ensure your device's security.

Recent Updates

According to Tom's Guide, the update includes fixes for a total of 16 security flaws found in various components like Find My, WebKit, and Apple Neural Engine. While Apple doesn't reveal details of security issues until after users have had a chance to patch them, a support document sheds some light on the types of flaws that have been resolved in iOS 16.6.

Among the flaws, two are particularly serious, as there have been reports of hackers exploiting them in attacks. The first is a WebKit flaw (CVE-2203-37540), which was attempted to be fixed in a previous emergency update but caused some display issues on certain websites. The second flaw is a Kernel flaw (CVE-2023-38606).

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In addition to the security fixes, iOS 16.6 also introduces the iMessage Contact Key Verification, a new feature that adds an extra layer of security. It allows users to verify the identity of the person they are texting within iMessage, enhancing online and real-world safety.

Cyber threats

Keeping your iPhone updated with the latest security patches from Apple is crucial to protect it from potential cyber threats. Hackers tend to target devices with outdated software, making timely updates vital. So far, this year, 11 zero-day vulnerabilities affecting Apple devices have been exploited in attacks. While Apple is doing its part by issuing timely fixes, it is essential for users to install these updates promptly.

Basic safety measures

It's essential to be cautious with email communications. Avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments from unknown senders, as they may contain malware or viruses.

Though Apple devices are generally considered safer than their Windows or Android counterparts, hackers are increasingly targeting iPhones and Macs with specific attacks.

Updating to iOS 16.6 will help ensure your iPhone's security is up to date and protected from potential exploits.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Jul, 12:34 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iOS 16.6 update released! Download now, remove dangerous bugs from your iPhone
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets