    iPhone 12 Mini price cut to just 29999! Flipkart deal live right now

    Flipkart has a great deal live on the iPhone 12 Mini and it could be yours for as low as Rs. 29999! Check out the offer details here.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Mar 17 2023, 10:58 IST
    iPhone 12 Mini
    View all Images
    Check out the details of this huge price cut on iPhone 12 Mini. (Apple)

    The iPhone 12 Mini packs all of the features of the iPhone 12 in a smaller 5.4-inch form factor. It is one of Apple's last 'Mini' iPhones, along with the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 12 Mini is equipped with two 12-megapixel cameras that can take highly detailed images and runs on Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chipset. It also supports 5G connectivity and MagSafe wireless charging.

    So, if you are in the market for a reasonably priced smartphone that offers high performance and a small size, the iPhone 12 Mini is a great option. Flipkart is currently offering the smartphone for just Rs. 29999, a significant discount on its original price of Rs. 59900.

    So, check out the details of this iPhone 12 Mini Flipkart offer here.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    iPhone 12 Mini discount

    Flipkart has announced a massive offer on the iPhone 12 Mini. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, after the discount, you can buy it for just Rs. 29999. Here's how.

    Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to Rs. 49999, giving you a huge initial discount of 16 percent! That is not all. You can further drive the price down with other exchange and bank offers.

    iPhone 12 Mini exchange offer

    Flipkart is also offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12 Mini. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 20000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. This takes down the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to just Rs. 29999! This makes it the cheapest iPhone that you can buy today.

    However, the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

    B09G9FNN4X

    iPhone 12 Mini bank offers

    Customers can get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Moreover, you get a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023. If paying that amount in one go is not possible, you can also avail the no-cost EMI option.

    So, hurry up and grab this amazing iPhone 12 Mini deal before it runs out!

    First Published Date: 17 Mar, 10:58 IST
