iPhone 15 impact: Apple to discontinue iPhone 12? Check list NOW

Apple will pick a date between September-October, 2023 to launch the iPhone 15 lineup. But with its arrival, some iPhones, including the iPhone 12, may get discontinued.

May 27 2023, 18:17 IST
iPhone 15: 5 things that are tipped to be rolled out on launch
1/5 USB-C port: All four iPhone 15 models are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
2/5 Dynamic Island arrival: Unlike iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to the standard variants of the iPhone 15 lineup too. This will be a big upgrade that will completely ditch the notch display from the flagship iPhone series. (HT Tech)
3/5 48MP camera: Apple analysts believe that the iPhone 15 will receive an upgraded camera similar to the Pro version while getting a 48MP upgrade from a 12MP primary camera. (Divya / HT Tech)
4/5 Bigger display: So far, we have seen the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 with a display size of 6.1 inches. However, several leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 could feature a 6.2-inch display. Also, all iPhone 15 models are expected to get slightly curved bezels. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
5/5 A16 Bionic chipset: Last year, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus had to settle for the old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. (Divya / HT Tech)
iPhone 12
Know which smartphones will be discontinued by Apple once iPhone 15 lineup is announced. The iPhone 12 could be one of them. (Unsplash)

The iPhone 14 might be the latest Apple smartphone in the market, but the iPhone 15 is definitely the talk of the town. There have been plenty of leaks and rumors about the upcoming lineup and they have painted a stunning picture of what the phone can potentially be. But while there is excitement on one hand, there is also a little disappointment because this would also be the time when Apple would inevitably discontinue some of its older smartphones and they will not be available for purchase. iPhone 12 could be one of them. But which other smartphones are likely to disappear in the Fall of 2023? Let us take a look.

The current Apple lineup

These are smartphones that can be directly bought from either the online Apple website or Apple stores across the globe. And every year, Apple removes some smartphone models as it introduces new ones. You can still find older iPhones such as iPhone 11 on Amazon and some other retailers but either these are refurbished or pre-owned smartphones or the stock that reached a dealer but did not sell out yet. With that being said, let us take a look at the smartphones you can currently buy from Apple.

The list includes iPhone SE 2022, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Which iPhones can be discontinued after iPhone 15 is launched?

The most obvious one is the iPhone 12. Apple never keeps iPhones in its stores that are older than three years, and so once iPhone 15 comes to the shelves, iPhone 12 will be the first to be discontinued.

The other two likely to be discontinued models would be iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple has been discontinuing previous year's Pro models as soon as new flagship smartphones are launched for a number of years and we do not think that would change this year.

Now, coming to the trickier part, iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 14 Plus may also be discontinued. It is known that the mini models never sold much and that's why Apple decided to not include it in the iPhone 14 lineup. However, a case could be made for it that Apple may just take $100 off its price and make it available for $499, which would become a unique price point.

iPhone 14 Plus was launched for the first time last year so no one is really sure what Apple may do with it. But there are two reasons why it might be discontinued. First is its display size. Apple may feel having iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro Max as three 6.7-inch displays might be a bit too much. Also, if Apple knocks its price by $100, it would cost as much as the new iPhone 15 (provided there are no price hikes), which might be counterproductive for Apple.

However, we will still have to wait till the launch of the iPhone 15 series to really know which smartphones will be discontinued.

First Published Date: 27 May, 18:17 IST
