iPhone 15 Pro Max: Rumored price, camera, design, chip and more

The Apple event 2023 is now just a few days away and there are still various speculations about iPhone 15 Pro Max regarding the price, camera, chip, design and more. In fact, even the name itself is up for debate and some tipsters are saying it will be called iPhone 15 Ultra, while others are saying Apple may introduce its new Ultra range iPhone. All the mysteries about the upcoming new generation iPhone will be revealed on September 12, 2023. Till then, know what the Pro Max version of iPhone 15 has in store for its users.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Design and Display:

As per rumours, the iPhone 15 Pro Max version is expected to come with thinner bezels of 1.5mm thickness. It was also rumoured that it would discard its stainless steel frame and adopt a titanium chassis that would also result in a lighter weight of 221g. The Pro versions might get curved edges. The mute button button is also expected to be replaced with an action button. Additionally, it may feature a USB-C type charging port. In terms of display, it will come with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with a Dynamic Island notch.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Camera:

This iPhone is expected to get a massive upgrade. It is rumoured to get 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP periscope telephoto with 5x or 6x variable zoom. As per rumours, the iPhone 15 Pro may support new Sony-produced sensors for more light. One of the Sony sensors is expected to measure 1/1.14 inches. Additionally, it may feature a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Chip:

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to get an upgrade from the iPhone 14 Pro Max in terms of chipset. The new gen is rumoured to feature an A17 Bionic chipset. According to the Tech Radar report, the chipset will have a single-core score of 3019 and a multi-core score of 7860 on Geekbench 6. It is also made up of a 3nm process. Additionally, it may get 8GB of RAM. In terms of battery, it is expected to get a larger battery size than the iPhone 14 Pro Max and it will come with a new iOS17.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Price:

As per leaks, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. it is rumoured that the starting price of the iPhone will be $1299 which is similar to the price of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Color options:

Apple may introduce new colors to highlight its new titanium frame, therefore, it may come in colour options like silver gray, space black, titan color, and dark blue.

Note that the above-mentioned specs and price are based on speculations and the original details will be revealed at the Apple event which is scheduled for September 12, 2023. Stay tuned for more information.