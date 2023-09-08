iPhone 15 Pro Max: Rumored price, camera, design, chip and more

The Apple event is 2023 is just around the corner! Know what iPhone 15 Pro Max has in store in terms of price, camera, chip, design, and more.

| Updated on: Sep 08 2023, 11:20 IST
Surprise! Likely iPhone 15 Pro Max price hike is justified? Just check this out
image caption
1/6 Periscope camera: This year, Apple is expected to bring some exclusive features to the iPhone 15 Pro Max! One of these is rumoured to be the Periscope camera. This will be a first for an Apple iPhone. It will provide a higher range of optical zoom for better quality images. (HT Tech)
iPhone
2/6 Titanium frame: An earlier 9to5Mac report suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature an all-new titanium casing with a rounder-edged design. Not just that, thinner bezels may enhance the overall experience too.  (HT Tech)
Apple iPhone
3/6 Better performance: The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to get an upgrade to the A17 Bionic chipset for a better performance. It is expected to make them the fastest phones in the world.  (HT Tech)
iPhone
4/6 USB-C port: The lightning port will be a thing of the past and USB-C port will come on the iPhone 15 series. However, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are even tipped to get a Thunderbolt port that enables live 4K Thunderbolt output too.  (HT Tech)
iPhone
5/6 Wi-fi upgrade: The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature Wi-Fi 6E, an upgraded version of Wi-Fi 6. It provides higher concurrency, lower latency, and greater bandwidth.  (AFP)
image caption
6/6 Bigger battery: A report by Macrumors revealed that the iPhone 15 series may get get a battery boost as Apple is planning to increase the capacity of its batteries. Among these, the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have a 12% bigger battery. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15 Pro
View all Images
Check out the rumoured specs of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The launch will happen during the Apple September event 2023. (Pexels)

The Apple event 2023 is now just a few days away and there are still various speculations about iPhone 15 Pro Max regarding the price, camera, chip, design and more. In fact, even the name itself is up for debate and some tipsters are saying it will be called iPhone 15 Ultra, while others are saying Apple may introduce its new Ultra range iPhone. All the mysteries about the upcoming new generation iPhone will be revealed on September 12, 2023. Till then, know what the Pro Max version of iPhone 15 has in store for its users.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Design and Display:

As per rumours, the iPhone 15 Pro Max version is expected to come with thinner bezels of 1.5mm thickness. It was also rumoured that it would discard its stainless steel frame and adopt a titanium chassis that would also result in a lighter weight of 221g. The Pro versions might get curved edges. The mute button button is also expected to be replaced with an action button. Additionally, it may feature a USB-C type charging port. In terms of display, it will come with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with a Dynamic Island notch.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Camera:

This iPhone is expected to get a massive upgrade. It is rumoured to get 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP periscope telephoto with 5x or 6x variable zoom. As per rumours, the iPhone 15 Pro may support new Sony-produced sensors for more light. One of the Sony sensors is expected to measure 1/1.14 inches. Additionally, it may feature a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 15 Pro Max Chip:

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to get an upgrade from the iPhone 14 Pro Max in terms of chipset. The new gen is rumoured to feature an A17 Bionic chipset. According to the Tech Radar report, the chipset will have a single-core score of 3019 and a multi-core score of 7860 on Geekbench 6. It is also made up of a 3nm process. Additionally, it may get 8GB of RAM. In terms of battery, it is expected to get a larger battery size than the iPhone 14 Pro Max and it will come with a new iOS17.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Price:

As per leaks, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. it is rumoured that the starting price of the iPhone will be $1299 which is similar to the price of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Color options:

Apple may introduce new colors to highlight its new titanium frame, therefore, it may come in colour options like silver gray, space black, titan color, and dark blue.

Note that the above-mentioned specs and price are based on speculations and the original details will be revealed at the Apple event which is scheduled for September 12, 2023. Stay tuned for more information.

First Published Date: 08 Sep, 10:55 IST
